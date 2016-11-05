Cyrus Christie may miss Austria qualifier with ankle injury

Ireland’s injury problems continue to mount ahead of next week’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Austria after Cyrus Christie limped off with an ankle injury in Derby’s win over Wolves on Saturday.

Christie went down clutching his ankle just before half-time after he appeared to roll over on it and despite having lengthy treatment and the benefit of the half-time break, he was replaced just after the begining of the second half.

It’s a third defensive concern for O’Neill after John O’Shea and Stephen Ward were left out of the Sunderland and Burnley squads respectively this weekend.

Both are suffering from hamstring injuries while James McCarthy is still struggling with a groin niggle.

Despite being 2-0 up at half-time Derby were pushed in the second half by a resurgent Wolves but managed to hold on for a 3-2 win.