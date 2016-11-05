Cyrus Christie may miss Austria qualifier with ankle injury

Full-back is latest concern for O’Neill after limping off during Derby’s win over Wolves

Derby County’s Cyrus Christie limped off with an ankle injury in their Championship win over Wolves. Photo: Getty Images

Derby County’s Cyrus Christie limped off with an ankle injury in their Championship win over Wolves. Photo: Getty Images

 

Ireland’s injury problems continue to mount ahead of next week’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Austria after Cyrus Christie limped off with an ankle injury in Derby’s win over Wolves on Saturday.

Christie went down clutching his ankle just before half-time after he appeared to roll over on it and despite having lengthy treatment and the benefit of the half-time break, he was replaced just after the begining of the second half.

It’s a third defensive concern for O’Neill after John O’Shea and Stephen Ward were left out of the Sunderland and Burnley squads respectively this weekend.

Both are suffering from hamstring injuries while James McCarthy is still struggling with a groin niggle.

Despite being 2-0 up at half-time Derby were pushed in the second half by a resurgent Wolves but managed to hold on for a 3-2 win.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.