Concern for Martin O’Neill as John O’Shea and Stephen Ward limp off

Martin O’Neill has two fresh injury concerns ahead of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Austria after both John O’Shea and Stephen Ward limped off while playing for their club sides on Saturday.

O’Shea was forced off before half time as Arsenal deepened Sunderland’s misery with a 4-1 win at The Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile Ward injured his hamstring before the break as Burnley battened down the hatches and held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

O’Neill is due to name his squad on Wednesday for next month’s clash in Vienna, with James McCarthy and Shane Long also injury worries.

Ireland take on Austria on November 12th in what is likely to prove one of the sternest tests of the qualification campaign.

O’Neill’s side currently sit joint-top of Group D alongside Serbia after picking up seven points from their opening three fixtures.