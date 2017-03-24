Coleman’s injury sours a productive night for Ireland

In the 57th minute of this heavy-metal flavoured qualifier between the Celtic neighbours, Ireland’s James McClean stood glowering over a free kick maybe 10 yards outside Wales’ box. He was in Gareth Bale country, in other words.

A full house in Lansdowne may have idly thought they were about to witness one of those Irish football moments when a Derry kid, with the city’s pain fizzing through his veins was about to do what the Real Madrid star was supposed to do. He struck the ball with fury.

But this was no night for magic. It clattered against a wall of Welsh men. The linesman whistled for offside. Glenn Whelan, who had won the free, wiped the blood from his head and returned with a lavish headband.

Just after that, Bale was yellow-carded for a reckless lunge at the ball which caught John O’Shea square on the shin. He misses the next match against Serbia with a second yellow but the challenge seemed to inflame his team-mates.

Seconds later, a wild tackle by Neil Taylor on Ireland’s captain drew a quickly-issued red card from the referee.

Coleman was stretchered off in serious pain and whatever about the intent, the replay images were not shown because of their graphic nature.

“It’s a bad break. He’s gone to hospital now this minute. It’s a real, real shame for the lad. A brilliant player, a brilliant character and I think we’re all devastated for him,” said Republic manager Martin O’Neill.

“I haven’t seen it back yet but if you tell me that’s the case [that the tackle was disgraceful] then I’ll go with it. The players in the dressing room said it wasn’t good.”

Man possessed

All decorum left the night after that and with 10 minutes left and Mc Clean now playing like a man possessed, O’Neill sent in Aiden McGeady as Ireland pushed for victory.

But Wales would not buckle. As 0-0 games go, this was wild and fractious. Before the match, Ireland would have settled for this result but the injury to Coleman, a suspected leg-break, soured the evening and leaves O’Neill with an uncomfortable phone call to make to Ronald Koeman.

Wales hung tough and did enough to suggest the visit to Cardiff next autumn to close out this group will be crucial and just as wild.

Gareth Bale, inevitably, sucked up much of the oxygen in the arena. For most of the time, he floated around the centre of Wales to attack. The best thing about Bale is that he is a superstar trapped within the soul of a helplessly proud valleys’ everyman. Throughout a pedestrian first half, his desire to somehow haul his country back up the table in this group was on show. The home crowd who had decided to boo him early on were silenced when he produced a response in the form of a dangerous, inch-perfect ball over Ireland’s back four.

For a split second, everything threatened to change in Group D but mercifully Taylor demonstrated that he is a proud valleys’ everyman trapped within the soul of a proud valleys’ everyman. His attempt to kill the ball was clunky and the opportunity vanished, as Bale held his head in frustration.

If Bale was the photo-opp of the night, then McClean was the most compelling player on the field. Never shy about wearing his heart on his sleeve, it has been an emotional week for the Derry man.

From the first whistle last night he played like someone representing a hurting city. He wore number five in honour of his friend and former team-mate Ryan McBride and patrolled the left side of the pitch at an even higher intensity than normal. Just four minutes had passed when he took his first opportunity to welcome Bale to Dublin, meeting the Welsh man with a thumping tackle.

In the fifth minute, the crowd’s 60 seconds of applause was a salute to McBride. The occasion felt ripe for something special but the composition of the two teams, Bale’s individual splendour notwithstanding, made that difficult.

It took Ireland until the 34th minute to manufacture what always seems like a small victory: a corner. The closest Ireland came to a genuine chance was when Jeff Hendrick stabbed a straight line pass as Shane Long darted an angle through the Welsh penalty area.

Home crowd

Just before half-time, Whelan strong-armed an indignant Joe Allen and the pair began a rapid-fire conversation which prompted Nicola Rizzoli, the Italian referee, to send both teams to the dressing room.

When they returned, Bale ghosted past Whelan and then let fly with a dipping left-foot screamer that flew just past Darren Randolph’s far post.

Even after the Coleman incident, with the home crowd excited and raging, Bale shimmered with danger, breaking forward in the 85rd minute and firing a superb shot which shaved the top of the upright.

A Welsh chorus sounded defiantly from the terrace but the chief intrigue was whether Ireland could break Wales’ 10 men in what was a hectic, pattern-less end-to-end derby.

And how they pushed, peppering the Welsh penalty area with a succession of crosses.

With space opening up, McClean became the chief menace on the field and twice fired deflected thunderbolts at the Welsh goal. A half-chance fell to Long during injury time but he couldn’t manufacture enough pace on a hanging ball and Wales scrambled clear.

In the end, the locksmith-qualities of Wes Hoolahan and Robbie Brady’s dead-ball repertoire were missed here.

The mood in the arena demanded a climactic moment but this was such a frayed, congested affair that it wasn’t forthcoming. Serbia move joint top of the group with Ireland. It is still a fine position for O’Neill’s team but, for now, all thoughts are with his captain.