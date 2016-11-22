Bruce Arena appointed US head coach for second time

Bruce Arena has been confirmed as the new coach of the USA, replacing Jürgen Klinsmann who was fired on Monday.

“When we considered the possible candidates to take over the Men’s National Team at this time, Bruce was at the top of the list,” said the head of US Soccer, Sunil Gulati, in a statement. “His experience at the international level, understanding of the requirements needed to lead a team through World Cup qualifying, and proven ability to build a successful team were all aspects we felt were vital for the next coach. We all know Bruce will be fully committed to preparing the players for the next eight qualifying games and earning a berth to an eighth-straight Fifa World Cup in Russia.”

It will be the second time Arena had led his country, he was also in charge of the team from 1998-2006. He guided them to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup but fell out of favor after they failed to progress from the group stage at the 2006 tournament.

“Any time you get the opportunity to coach the National Team it’s an honor,” said Arena on Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to working with a strong group of players that understand the challenge in front of them after the first two games of the Hex. Working as a team, I’m confident that we’ll take the right steps forward to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.”

Arena, who will take up his new role on December 1st, is currently coach of the LA Galaxy, where he has won the MLS Cup three times. He has also coached international stars such as David Beckham, Steve Gerrard and Landon Donovan. Arena was the first coach of DC United, where he won two MLS titles.

The US are currently bottom of their qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup, after defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica.

(Guardian service)