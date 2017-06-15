Argentine defender admits to poking strikers with needle

An Argentine footballer has caused uproar after admitting to piercing opposition strikers with a needle during a cup fixure.

Fourth division side Sport Club Pacifico caused a major upset as they knocked top flight Estudiantes out of the Copa Argentina, winning 3-2 in their last-32 clash.

However their win has been overshadowed after defender Federico Allende boasted about employing the darkest of defensive dark arts to help his team topple the Primera División giants.

Speaking to radio station Vorterix Radio, Allende admitted to using some unorthodox tactis to keep forward Juan Ferney Otero quiet.

He said: “We knew that we had to play dirty against them and I kept piercing the Estudiantes strikers with a needle.

“We know that top division players don’t like contact, they don’t like if we waste time or if we play dirty. So that was the way to do. Football is like that. Football is for the clever...

“...I completely nullified Otero. He must hate me.”

Otero confirmed the attack in Argentinian newspaper Clarín, he said: “Allende poked me four times, that is why I would distance myself from him. It was like a sewing needle that he had.

“I told [Estudiantes striker] Javi Toledo to be careful. Thankfully, he didn’t do much damage. I told the referee several times but he didn’t listen.”

And despite contributing to one of the greatest days for Sporting Club Pacifico, who hail from General Alvear in the Mendoza province, Allende’s admission could land him in hot water.

Indeed, Sporting Club Pacifico president Hector Moncada has promised to kick him out of the club.

He also told Clarín, “This incident has tarnished the team’s good work. I will expel him from the club.”