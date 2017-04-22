High time for Tottenham to show rivals their spurs

There is a semi-convincing theory which states that the general over-stating of English football can be seen in the under-performance of the Belgian national team. That’s not the non-sequitur it seems.

Tipped by some to win or at least reach the final of the last World Cup in Brazil, Belgium scraped past the USA after extra-time in the first knock-out stage to get to the last eight. There, with eight Premier League players in the starting XI, Belgium lost to Argentina.

Two years later, tipped again to “go close” at Euro 2016, Belgium were beaten 3-1 by the might of Wales in the quarter-final. Belgium had six Premier League players in their team this time, and six on the bench.

Somehow with players such as Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, Belgium are less than the sum of their parts.

Made in England? Hyped in England. Yet to truly convince.

Which brings us to Tottenham Hotspur. When Spurs thumped Watford 4-0 at White Hart Lane 10 days ago, Moussa Dembele, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all played. When they followed that up with another 4-0 victory over Bournemouth last Saturday, that Belgian trio were again prominent.

Suddenly, and it does feel sudden even though we are in April, Tottenham are offering a title challenge to Chelsea and after those two 4-0 wins, Spurs have a goal-difference advantage of eight on the Blues.

There are now just four points between the two clubs at the top of the Premier League with six games left – whereas it was seven points between Spurs and Leicester last season at the same moment. Given the respective run-ins, on paper, Chelsea should still become the champions they have appeared to be since around Christmas.

But after the results against Crystal Palace and Manchester United, there is now at least a question mark against Antonio Conte’s team coronation. And Spurs have helped put it there.

Cup opportunity

That the two meet in the FA Cup semi-final means Tottenham have the opportunity to amplify questions about Chelsea and as Harry Kane said after the Bournemouth win, maybe a Spurs victory would spill over unpleasantly into Chelsea’s league run-in.

“It could be a big thing psychologically,” said Kane. “You never know, if we can win, it might put a bit more doubt in their minds for the Premier League.”

Kane then added: “We’re ruthless at the minute.”

You can understand the general Spurs self-confidence. As a team they are flowing, as a club they are growing. The redevelopment of White Hart Lane continues and when it is completed, Tottenham will expect to generate the revenues to keep them at the top of the table season upon season.

Yet the one thing Mauricio Pochettino asked for in an interview this week is “time”. Fans should also take note that Arsenal’s move to a stadium with greater revenue streams has not been the smooth upward transition it looked in the brochure.

All clubs are a constant work in progress, but those at this level need spikes to demonstrate progression. Arsenal simply have not won enough big games since their move from Highbury and for all the praise been thrown Pochettino’s way – he doesn’t half get a lot of compliments for someone who signed Moussa Sissoko – neither have Tottenham in the past few years.

Six weeks shy of Pochettino’s third anniversary at White Hart Lane would be a fine time to produce a result that would reveal substance. Beating Chelsea at Wembley to reach an FA Cup final? That would be something.

Recent history

Spurs have beaten Chelsea once this season already but they have also lost to them. Then there is the memory of that 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last May which handed the Premier League title to Leicester City. When it mattered, Spurs had also lost at home to Leicester.

Still, at least they pushed Leicester all the way and finished second. Only they didn’t. The joke was that in a two-horse race, Spurs came third, losing on the final day 5-1 to relegated Newcastle. That let in Arsenal.

But the feeling was that Tottenham were on the up while Arsenal were in decline. This has been proven in the league, although that conveniently ignores Tottenham’s Champions League efforts, which illustrated again the hyping of English football.

Losing home and away to Monaco is not the embarrassment it may have felt at the time, but nor is it a sign of strength. Nor is losing at home to Bayer Leverkusen, nor is going out of the Europa League to Gent, from Belgium.

Those Champions League defeats were, of course, at Wembley, which is where Tottenham return. A home from home is hardly what you would call it.

Chelsea won the League Cup final there two years ago – against Spurs, who are yet to win silverware under Pochettino. It is probably time to put the Belgian hype away. It is time for Tottenham Hotspur to show themselves.

Birmingham’s incompetence crystallised in Redknapp appointment

Even in an era of reckless and inappropriate owners, Birmingham City stand out as a badly run club. This was a team that won the League Cup in 2011 under Alex McLeish. They were relegated the same season. Given the players in that squad, it was real underachievement.

Since then Birmingham have lurched around the Championship, hiring and firing, but this week’s decision to appoint Harry Redknapp as Gianfranco Zola’s successor will take some topping.

Redknapp, working for nothing unless he keeps City up, he says, has three games to prevent another relegation, the sort that was unthinkable five months ago when Gary Rowett was manager.

Through incompetence, Birmingham City’s owners have manufactured a three-game season of exquisite tension. And they’ve stuck Harry Redknapp in the middle of it.

English football 2017.

Old Trafford misses out on classy Massey deal

During the Manchester United-Chelsea match at Old Trafford last Sunday, those rolling advertisements around the pitch turned over to unveil United’s official tractor partner – can’t quite remember the name, sorry.

While this initially produced the inevitable sigh at what the club has become - English football 2017 – it was followed by a quick double-take. What about Massey-Ferguson?

Surely those at Old Trafford charged with finding an official tractor partner – vital of course to any self-respecting football club – would have noted two elements to any Massey-Ferguson model that would make it Manchester United’s dream tractor partner.

For a start Masseys are red – hence the phrase from the tractor world: “If she ain’t red, keep her in the shed”. You must know it.

Then there is Ferguson. If only there was someone at Old Trafford who had contributed something to the club with that surname.