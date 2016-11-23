Henrik Larsson quits Helsingborg following fan attack

The former Celtic and Manchester United striker and his son were attacked on Sunday

 

Former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson has resigned as coach of relegated Helsingborg after he and his striker son Jordan were attacked by masked fans following their playoff defeat by Halmstad.

The southern Swedish club said on Wednesday that the 45-year-old former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United forward was leaving with immediate effect, adding that he had chosen to walk away without a severance payment.

Larsson and his 19-year-old son were met by a hail of chairs and flags as they went to commiserate with supporters following their relegation on Sunday, and Jordan was struck by masked fans demanding the shirt off his back.

“Myself, the board, Henrik Larsson and the rest of the leadership team, together with the players, in solidarity bear the responsibility for this relegation,” club director Mats-Ola Schulze said in a statement.

“We are obviously very grateful for the financial solution. I, together with the board, want to thank Henrik for the comprehensive restructuring that has been done in the football organisation during 2015 and 2016,” he added.

Larsson, a former Helsingborg player, took over as manager in January, 2015 following a season in which he kept minnows Falkenberg in the Allsvenskan, but the club’s financial situation hampered his efforts to keep them in the top flight.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.