Harry Arter and partner Rachel celebrate arrival of baby daughter

Republic of Ireland and Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has become a father after his partner Rachel gave birth to a baby girl.

The 27-year-old’s club congratulated him and his family on the birth of Raine, who was born 14 months after his daughter Renee was delivered stillborn.

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn said on Twitter: “Thrilled with the incredible news HarryArter2 and Rachel have a baby daughter Raine. With Fondest Love from us all.”

Bournemouth’s official account added: “From one family to another, congratulations HarryArter2!”

Arter earlier this week paid tribute to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who spoke to him on the pitch to wish him luck with the birth in the wake of City’s win over Bournemouth on Monday.

The four-time capped international posted a beautiful message on his Instagram account on Saturday morning to announce the news -

“A rainbow baby is the understanding that the beauty of a rainbow does not negate the ravage of a storm,” he wrote, in tribute to Renee.

“When the rainbow appears, it doesn’t mean the storm never happened or that the family is now dealing with its aftermath.

“What is means is that something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of the darkness and clouds.

“Welcome Raine Renne Arter, we are all so proud of you.”