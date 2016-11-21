Hal Robson-Kanu joins Messi on Puskas Award shortlist

Hal Robson-Kanu’s ‘Cruyff turn’ goal for Wales against Belgium at Euro 2016 has been nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.

The winger, now with West Brom, memorably spun away from Marouane Fellaini and Thomas Meunier before stroking the ball past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The strike was the highlight of Wales’ 3-1 quarter-final win over the Belgians and set up a semi-final against eventual winners Portugal.

Puskas Award nominees - all the goals

Robson-Kanu is in good company with goals from Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Neymar included among the 10 nominees.

Mario Gaspar’s acrobatic effort from the edge of the box for Spain against England last November is also shortlisted, as is Daniuska Rodriguez’s goal for Venezuela against Colombia in the South American Under-17 Women’s Championship.

Hlompho Kekana (for South Africa), Marlone (Corinthians), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Simon Skrabb (Atvidaberg) and Mohd Faiz Subri (Penang), complete the top 10.

Fans will vote for the best goal and winner of the award, set up to honour Hungary and Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas, will be announced at the FIFA Football Awards ceremony on January 9th.