Gareth Bale to make his Real Madrid return this weekend

Wales’ upcoming World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland is March 24th

Real Madrid’s Welsh midfielder Gareth Bale takes part in a training session at Valdebebas in Madrid. Photograph: EPA

Gareth Bale is set to make his first appearance since November after Zinedine Zidane announced the Wales international will be in the Real Madrid squad to face Espanyol this weekend.

Bale has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on the ankle tendon damage he suffered during a Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon almost three months ago.

Madrid coach Zidane said last week that he hoped to have Bale available again before the Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli on March 7th, but the 27-year-old forward has already returned to full training and is now set to be involved against Espanyol.

Zidane told a pre-match press conference, reported on the club’s website: “He will be in the squad and the plan is for him to have some minutes. We’re keen and he’s keen as well.

“Bale is a very important player for us. We know the quality and speed that he has, and the damage he can cause the opposition.

“He’s very happy to return to the team, to be with us, and be able to play again.”

