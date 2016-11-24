Gareth Bale to have surgery in London on ankle injury

Gareth Bale is to undergo surgery on an ankle injury he sustained during a Champions League win against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, Real Madrid have announced.

The Wales international was replaced just before the hour during the 2-1 victory in Portugal, and tests on Wednesday revealed he had sustained damage to his peroneal tendons.

Real have now announced the 27-year-old will undergo surgery in London next Tuesday. The European champions have not said how long they expect Bale to be sidelined, but reports in Spain suggest he could be out for up to three months.

A Real Madrid statement read: “Real Madrid’s medical services have decided that Gareth Bale will undergo surgery as a result of the peroneal tendon injury in his right ankle. This operation will take place at the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday, November 29th, by Dr James Calder, under the supervision of the club doctors Jesus Olmo and Mikel Aramberri. ”

Sidelined

Bale now seems certain to be sidelined for the remainder of 2016 at the very least, meaning he will miss El Clásico against Barcelona on December 3rd and the Champions League showdown against Borussia Dortmund four days later, which Real need to win to finish top of Group F ahead of the German side.

Bale, who has struggled with injuries during his time in Spain, is also set to sit out the Fifa Club World Cup, which takes place in Japan on December 8th-18th.

Wales’s next scheduled match is the World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on March 24th.

Real are four points clear at the top of La Liga, and host Sporting Gijon this weekend.