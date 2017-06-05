Former Newcastle player Cheick Tiote dies aged 30 in China

The former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack while training with his club in China.

The Ivory Coast international joined Chinese Super League side Beijing Enterprises in January having spent seven years at St James’s Park. The 30-year-old was reported to have collapsed at the training ground on Monday and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I can confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away today after collapsing in training with his club Beiojing Enterprises,” said his agent Emanuele Palladino in a statement.

“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers.”

Tiote began his career in his homeland with FC Bibo before moving to Anderlecht as a teenager. He also played under Steve McClaren at FC Twente in the Netherlands before joining Newcastle in 2010 for £3.5m, going on to make almost 150 appearances.

Tiote also won 52 caps for Ivory Coast and played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

