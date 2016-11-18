Fifa president proposes radical Club World Cup shake-up

Infantino wants to move tournament to June and introduce Champions League format

Barcelona are the current Club World Cup champions. Photograph: Getty Images

Barcelona are the current Club World Cup champions. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants to radically expand the Club World Cup and move the tournament from December to June, he was quoted as saying on Friday.

Infantino intends the Club World Cup, which currently brings together the champions from each of the continental federations, to have a similar format to the European Champions League, which has a 32-team group stage, he told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

He said the first edition of the revamped version of the tournament could take place in 2019.

“Today football is not just about Europe and South America, the world has changed and that’s why we need to make the Club World Cup more interesting for teams, and also for fans around the world,” Infantino said.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, by creating a tournament that is much more attractive than the current one, with more quality among participants and more clubs. That will attract more sponsors and television companies from around the world.”

In a separate interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, he said he wanted to see 32 teams in the competition.

Barcelona, Champions League winners in 2015, are the current holders of the Club World Cup, having beaten South America’s then Copa Libertadores champions River Plate in last year’s final.

Champions League holders Real Madrid will represent Europe in this year’s competition, due to begin in December in Japan, with South America’s representatives being Copa Libertadores winners Atletico Nacional of Colombia.

The first Club World Cup was held in 2000. In 2004 it replaced the Intercontinental Cup, which featured only the winners of the continental competitions in Europe and South America.

Infantino also suggested that some European leagues, such as Spain’s La Liga, should reduce the number of teams in the division from 20 to 18 to prevent fixture congestion.

“The Spanish league with its 20 teams is not the best formula at all, not for the calendar nor for many other reasons,” he added.

Former Uefa general secretary Infantino was elected in February to replace the disgraced Sepp Blatter.

Infantino has also proposed expanding the World Cup from 32 teams to 48.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.