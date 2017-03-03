Fernando Torres discharged from hospital after head injury

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury during Thursday’s draw at Deportivo La Coruna, the LaLiga club have announced.

Torres, a second-half replacement, collided with Depor substitute Alex Bergantinos as they both went to head the ball in the 85th minute of the 1-1 stalemate at the Riazor.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea frontman then crashed heavily to the turf, with his head clattering against the ground.

With players from both sides appearing very concerned by what they had seen, medical staff rushed over and Torres, who at least initially seemed to be unconscious, was subsequently taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

An Atletico statement on Thursday evening, which said Torres was “stable, conscious and lucid”, had confirmed there was positive news about the 32-year-old after he underwent tests and subsequently spent the night at a local hospital.

On Friday morning an updated statement on the club’s official website read: “The forward, who is stable, spent a good night (in hospital) and will undergo a MRI in the next hours to confirm he is definitely okay.”

Shortly afterwards Atletico tweeted: “Great news! Fernando Torres has already been discharged and has left the hospital.”

A further club statement read: “The Rojiblanco striker has undergone a cervical magnetic resonance and has left the hospital this morning. Fernando will have to rest (from) sports for 48 hours.

“Fernando Torres has no alterations or traumatic injuries after the blow to the head that he suffered on Thursday in Riazor, as determined at first by the cranial and cervical CT that was submitted to the Rojiblanco striker yesterday.

“After spending the night in observation, Fernando Torres has left this morning the hospital of La Coruna.”

On Thursday night Torres posted a message on his official Twitter account which read: “Thank you all for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It’s just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon!”

Atletico’s initial Thursday morning statement also revealed that Bergantinos and Depor manager Pepe Mel had visited Torres.

Diego Simeone’s side had fallen behind in the 13th minute when Florin Andone slotted in, before Antoine Griezmann equalised with a spectacular 68th-minute strike.

Atletico boss Simeone said in his post-match press conference: “Worried, nervous....those are the feelings after he suffered such a heavy blow.

“We heard the blow from the bench, we saw how he fell and we were afraid. We didn’t know if that noise was Fernando’s neck or not.

“They are unfortunate situations that happen in matches and we’re hoping for the best for Fernando.”