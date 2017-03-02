Fernando Torres ‘conscious and stable’ after head injury in Atletico draw

Sevilla go one point adrift of Barcelona in top spot after 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid attend to Fernando Torres after he suffers a head injury at the Riazor stadium in La Coruna, Galicia. Photograph: EPA

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is “conscious and stable” in hospital after suffering a head injury in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna.

Torres collided with Depor substitute Alex Bergantinos as they both went to head the ball in the 85th minute of the league contest at the Riazor.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea frontman then crashed heavily to the turf, with his head clattering against the ground.

With players from both sides appearing very concerned by what they had seen, medical staff rushed over and Torres, who at least initially seemed to be unconscious, was subsequently taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Atletico later released a statement that said: “Torres suffered a head trauma. He was taken to hospital for tests. He will spend the night under observation.”

Diego Simeone’s side had fallen behind in the 13th minute when Florin Andone slotted in, before Antoine Griezmann equalised with a spectacular 68th-minute strike.

Meanwhile Sevilla, moved one point adrift of leaders Barcelona and two behind Real Madrid - who have a game in hand - after beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0, courtesy of a Vicente Iborra goal.

