Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United on Friday

United’s retained list is set to be released Friday morning with no new deal for Swede

Mark Dobson

Manchester United will not offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal at the club. Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United will not offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal at the club. Photo: Getty Images

 

Manchester United will not offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal when his current contract expires at the end of the month.

The 35-year-old had an option for a second season at United – following his influential first campaign in English football – but a cruciate ligament has finished his career at Old Trafford. The Swede will be 36 by the time he next plays, with the knee injury expected to keep the striker out until early 2018.

The Premier League’s retained list will be released on Friday and Ibrahimovic’s name is set to be one of the main talking points. The striker scored at Wembley in both United’s Community Shield and EFL Cup successes, as well as playing an important role in their triumphant Europa League campaign.

That competition has now witnessed his final appearance for United, after he sustained the ligament damage in April’s quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht. His agent, Mino Raiola, says Ibrahimovic is not short of offers. “Many clubs have asked for Zlatan,” Raiola said. “He can play two more years and will stay in Europe, 100 per cent.”

Ibrahimovic’s release means a new No9 is high on United’s list of priorities this summer and a £60m offer for Álvaro Morata is expected to be submitted. José Mourinho has identified the 24-year-old as his primary attacking target after the France international Antoine Griezmann confirmed he will not be leaving Atlético Madrid. Negotiations with Real Madrid have taken place this week, with United’s first offer of €60m (£52m) turned down as the Champions League winners value him significantly higher at €90m.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.