Zlatan Ibrahimovic keen to re-sign for Manchester United

The Swedish striker is still working hard to recover from a cruciate ligament injury

Fabrizio Romano, Marcus Christenson

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is hoping to re-sign for Manchester United. Photo: Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made his mind up and is keen to rejoin Manchester United this season. The Sweden striker is continuing his rehabilitation programme after the cruciate ligament injury suffered against Anderlecht in April but has told José Mourinho he would like to play again for the club he joined in 2016 from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portuguese manager is open to the idea of the 35-year-old being a part of the squad this season and it is now up to the Swede to prove his fitness. A new short-term contract would also have to be agreed but it is understood both parties are keen to compromise in order to conclude a deal to prolong Ibrahimovic’s Old Trafford career.

The Swede, who will turn 36 in October, found the net 28 times season and was by far United’s most prolific goalscorer. United have signed Romelu Lukaku for an initial £75m this summer and would not need Ibrahimovic to lead the line in the way he did last season but feel, with a Champions League campaign coming up, that he would add valuable cover to Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Mourinho hinted on the eve of the European Super Cup against Real Madrid in Skopje, which United lost 2-1, that the former Juventus, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain striker could rejoin the club this season. “Maybe he’ll stay with us,” the Portuguese said. “He’s not got a contract, but he’s still close to Manchester, and the fact we are involved in the Super Cup now is also his merit.”

United, who start their Premier League campaign against West Ham United on Sunday, have also signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica and Nemanja Matic from Chelsea but have been frustrated in their pursuit of the Internazionale winger Ivan Perisic.

(Guardian service)

