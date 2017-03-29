Zlatan hints at United stay: ‘I never leave a job unfinished’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he will stay at Manchester United after claiming he will “never leave a job unfinished”.

The striker has the option of another year on his contract and United boss Jose Mourinho has already said he wants the Swede to stay.

Speaking at the launch of his latest fragrance in comments reported by the Manchester Evening News, Ibrahimovic said: “I’m a person when I go into something I put my head 200 per cent and I do what I’m good at.

“I go in, I go for the kill and I go out. And when I go out, there is no complaints, that’s what I do. I never leave a job unfinished.

“Let’s see what happens, we are talking. I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time.”

Ibrahimovic has surpassed expectations in his debut season in the Premier League after joining on a free transfer from Paris St Germain.

The 35-year-old has scored 26 goals in 41 appearances, the highest tally by a player for the club in four years.

Ibrahimovic praised United and Mourinho, saying: “I’m enjoying being at a fantastic club, without doubts, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach. I know him before, he’s a winner, he’s the perfect coach for this club.

“Being a Manchester United player, I don’t know how many people have that possibility but I am a Man United player, people wanted me here. I chose the best English club.”