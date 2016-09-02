Yaya Toure left out of City Champions League squad

The 33-year-old midfielder continues to be frozen out by new manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City’s Ivorian midfielder and captain Yaya Toure warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg play-off match between Manchester City and Steaua Bucharest at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Manchester City’s Ivorian midfielder and captain Yaya Toure warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg play-off match between Manchester City and Steaua Bucharest at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

 

Yaya Toure has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the Champions League group stages.

The 33-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder has yet to feature for City in a Premier League squad after the first three matches under new manager Pep Guardiola.

Toure was squeezed out by UEFA rules on the minimum number of locally trained players in European squads.

Although teams can name up to 25 players, eight of those must be homegrown and City’s lack of numbers in this area following Joe Hart’s loan move to Torino meant they could include only 21 — with Toure the odd man out.

City qualified for the group stages after coming through a play-off tie against Steaua Bucharest, where Toure played in the 1-0 second leg win at the Etihad Stadium.

The English side, who reached the semi-finals last season, were drawn in Group C along with Guardiola’s former club Barcelona, German side Borussia Monchengladbach and Scottish champions Celtic, where Toure’s brother Kolo now plays after leaving Liverpool.

Manchester City Champions League squad for 2016/2017 group stages: Claudio Bravo, Willy Caballero; Bacary Sagna, Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gael Clichy, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi; Fernando, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Jesus Navas, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Fernandinho; Nolito, Sergio Aguero, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.