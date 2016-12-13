Yaya Toure: ‘I was not intentionally consuming alcohol’

Manchester City midfielder apologises to fans after admitting to drink-driving

Yaya Toure has apologised to supporters after admitting to drink driving. Photograph: Reuters/Phil Noble

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has apologised to fans after admitting drink-driving, but insisted he had “not intentionally consumed alcohol”.

The Ivory Coast international said on Tuesday he had admitted the charge at a Monday court hearing, after being arrested in Dagenham, east London, on November 28th.

In a statement released on his website Toure said he wanted to explain why, as a Muslim who does not drink, he had not contested the charge.

He said: “I have always refused alcohol. Anyone who knows me or follows football will have seen me refuse champagne for man-of-the-match performances because of my commitment to my religion.

“The matter has now been resolved in court on Monday. As I was above the permitted limit when tested on the night, I decided not to challenge the charge.

“However, it was important to me that I told the court that I had not intentionally consumed alcohol. The judge in his sentencing remarks accepted that I had not been intentionally drinking.

“Drink driving is a serious crime and even though I was not intentionally consuming alcohol I accept the ban and fine and I would like to apologise for this situation.”

