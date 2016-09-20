Yaya Touré will not play for Manchester City until his agent apologises

City’s Catalan manager Pep Guardiola left Touré out of the Champions League squad

Four-time African footballer of the year Yaya Toure of the Ivory Coast has announced his retirement from international football. Photograph: Getty Images

Four-time African footballer of the year Yaya Toure of the Ivory Coast has announced his retirement from international football. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Pep Guardiola has said midfielder Yaya Touré will not play for Manchester City again until his agent apologises.

Touré has featured in only one game for his club this season, and was left out of the Champions League squad by the manager.

Dimitri Seluk, Touré’s agent, criticised that decision earlier this month, saying his the player had been humiliated and stating: “if City don’t win the Champions League then I hope that Pep has got the balls to say that he was wrong to humiliate a great player like Yaya.”

Guardiola said on Tuesday: “[TOURÉ] must apologise to his team-mates, to the club. If he doesn’t, he won’t play.

“It was difficult to leave him out of the Champions League squad but [THE]day after, his [AGENT]went to the media. [TOURÉ]has not had the courage to call me. From that moment he was out. I know him, I know he’s a good good guy, but it was difficult for me as well to put Aleix Garcia out [of the Champions League squad].

“I cannot imagine in my period when I was a football player, my manager going to the media and speaking against Johan Cruyff, about this and about that. If he has a problem call the club, and they can talk, until he speaks, Yaya is not going to play.”

In a separate development, the Ivory Coast player also decided to retire from international football. Touré announced the decision in a lengthy statement on his website.

“Writing this note was probably ‘the most difficult match of my life’. After 14 years at the highest level, I’m sure this is the right time for me,” Touré said. “The fact that I am 33 now, the intensity of training and the multitude of games are not the reasons why I am making this decision. Football is everything to me and it gave me so much in my career that I no longer feel able to set myself new goals as a player with the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

“I can still bring a lot to the players, to the youth of my country and to the African continent and to the world. I would like to give the children what football has given me. Football gave me a lot. It taught me many things, things of life. This is one of the most important lessons in my life.”

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.