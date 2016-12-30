Women’s soccer international Emma Byrne leaves Arsenal

Irish goalkeeper won 11 league titles, 10 FA Cups and Uefa Women’s Cup over 17 years

Emma Byrne (37) lost her place to Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal last season. Photograph: Paul Thomas/FA via Getty Images

Arsenal Ladies have released long-serving Irish goalkeeper Emma Byrne

The Republic of Ireland international (37) departs after a 17-year stint in which she helped the club earn 11 league titles, 10 FA Cups and the Uefa Women’s Cup.

Byrne lost her place to Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal last season, and the club said: “Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Emma for her commitment and contribution to the club, and to wish her the very best for her future.”

The club have also released former England winger Rachel Yankey (37). Yankey began her career with the Gunners as a 16-year-old and after leaving in 2000 she returned five years later, and then stayed with the north London club.

Over her two spells at Arsenal she won eight league titles, nine FA Cups and a Uefa Women’s Cup, also achieving 129 England caps in her career.

Arsenal announced her departure, calling Yankey’s time at the club “a glittering career” and hailing her “outstanding contribution”.

England and Arsenal midfielder Fara Williams said on Twitter: “Lucky enough to be able to call you both team mates for a year . . . true legends of the club n will be hugely missed.”

