Who are the United youngsters set to get their chance?

Manchester United are expected to field an experimental line-up in Sunday’s Premier League home match against Crystal Palace.

Here, we take a closer look at the unfamiliar names who manager Jose Mourinho — with one eye on Wednesday’s Europa League final against Ajax — has confirmed will be involved against Sam Allardyce’s team.

JOEL PEREIRA (goalkeeper, age 20)

Made his United debut as a late substitute in the FA Cup win against Wigan in January, having been recalled from a loan spell at Portuguese club Belenenses. Tipped by Mourinho to be the “best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation”.

DEMETRI MITCHELL (winger/full-back, age 20)

Manchester-born former England youth international who played as a winger for much of his youth career. Has more recently converted to an attack-minded left-back and has impressed for United under-23s this term. Was an unused substitute in recent games at Tottenham and Southampton.

SCOTT McTOMINAY (midfielder/forward, age 20)

Has operated mainly in midfield for United reserves this season, but can do a job up front too at 6ft 4in. Made his Premier League debut as a substitute at Arsenal earlier this month. Born in Lancaster but recently told the club’s website he feels “probably more Scottish than English”.

JOSH HARROP (midfielder, age 21)

Endured an injury-plagued 2015/16 campaign but has enjoyed a much more productive season this term. A skilful midfielder with an eye for goal, Harrop scored a hat-trick for the reserves against Tottenham — in front of a watching Mourinho — at Old Trafford earlier this week.

MATTY WILLOCK (midfielder, age 20)

Leggy midfielder was formerly with Arsenal — and has two brothers who are on the Gunners’ books. A regular in last season’s under-21 title-winning team, Willock’s work in the engine room often goes unnoticed. He has caught Mourinho’s eye and been involved in a couple of matchday squads of late but has yet to make his senior debut.

KIERAN O’HARA (goalkeeper, age 21)

Joined United aged eight and progressed through the ranks before gaining experience on a number of loan deals in recent years. Received his first call-up for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 team last September.

ZACHARY DEARNLEY (midfielder, age 18)

Former England schoolboys and youth international has had his share of injury woes but has shown himself capable of playing in midfield and in a more advanced role for United’s academy side. Impressed for the under-23s as a second-half substitute in front of Mourinho on Monday.

ANGEL GOMES (midfielder, age 16)

Ex-England Under-16 captain and the club’s newly crowned youth-team player of the year. Gomes is comfortable in possession, a good passer and provides a goal threat. Moved to Old Trafford at the age of 13, and is tipped to be the next big thing.