West Ham win appeal over Sofiane Feghouli’s red card

Man City midfielder Fernandinho to serve four-match ban after appeal turned down

Updated: 39 minutes ago

West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli challenges Manchester United’s Phil Jones during the Premier League game at at The London Stadium. Feghouli received a red card for the challenge, which was overturned on appeal. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has had his dismissal against Manchester United rescinded by the Football Association.

Feghouli was shown a straight red card by referee Mike Dean following a collision with Phil Jones in the first half on Monday night and faced a three-match ban.

But the Algerian will be available for Slaven Bilic’s side against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday after the red card was overturned.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that a Football Association Regulatory Commission has upheld the club’s claim for wrongful dismissal in respect of the red card shown to Sofiane Feghouli against Manchester United.”

Karren Brady had earlier confirmed the successful appeal on Twitter, saying: “I have just received a call to confirm Sofiane will not be required to serve a 3 match suspension and is eligible to play Friday.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has failed with an appeal against the red card he received in Monday’s match against Burnley.

Brazilian Fernandinho was dismissed for a third time in six appearances in a match that City won 2-1 after goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero.

He was ordered off for a two-footed lunge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and receives a four-match ban rather than the usual three games as it was his second Premier League dismissal of the campaign.

His other red came in the Champions League against Borussia Monchengladbach.

In a statement released by City, the FA said: “Fernandinho will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect after his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected today following an independent regulatory commission hearing.”

