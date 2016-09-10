West Ham threaten life bans after trouble at Watford game

Unspecified number of fans ejected from the London Stadium after fights broke out

Updated: 36 minutes ago

A West Ham fan, top, gestures towards Watford fans during the Premier League football match between at London Stadium, in east London. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

A West Ham fan, top, gestures towards Watford fans during the Premier League football match between at London Stadium, in east London. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

 

West Ham have warned they could hand life bans to any supporters found to have been involved in crowd trouble during Saturday’s 4-2 Premier League defeat by Watford.

An unspecified number of fans were ejected from the London Stadium after fights broke out in the closing stages of the game, although the Met Police have stated there were no arrests.

West Ham supporters fought among themselves and clashed with stewards and Watford fans, in what was just the Hammers’ second Premier League game at their new home.

“West Ham unreservedly condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved in incidents during today’s fixture against Watford,” read a statement released by the club.

“While these isolated incidents were quickly brought under control, this behaviour has no place in football and West Ham will work tirelessly to eradicate such incidents.

“We are currently undertaking an immediate full review with all stakeholders.

“This includes police, stadium landlord and operator LS185, who are responsible for appointing and managing stewards and security, to ensure we eradicate such incidents moving forward.

“Our policy on this behaviour remains one of zero tolerance and we will work with the police and other stakeholders to identify the individuals involved.

“Once identified, they will be banned from attending any West Ham fixture for life and we will request the courts serve banning orders to prevent these individuals attending any football.”

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic was surprised to learn of the incidents.

“I’ve been told about it, and I asked what riot? I really didn’t see anything,” Bilic said.

“I knew that at 4-2 the stadium was not packed because people were starting to go home, but I didn’t see anything so I can’t give a comment on that.”

The Football Association is awaiting formal reports of the trouble before deciding on any course of action, which may include disciplinary measures.

It is understood the FA plans to contact West Ham to seek observations from the club about the events in the stands.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.