West Ham investigating homophobic flyers handed out

West Ham are investigating and have promised to take the “strongest possible action” after flyers with graphic homophobic content were allegedly distributed at Wednesday night’s EFL Cup clash with Chelsea.

Chelsea captain John Terry was targeted in the flyers, which suggested lewd and homophobic song lyrics be directed towards the former England captain during the London derby at the former Olympic Stadium.

A West Ham United spokesperson said: “West Ham United are completely and utterly committed to tackling all forms of discrimination in football.

“Working with the Metropolitan Police Service, the club will be investigating the alleged distribution of these flyers, and will take the strongest possible action against those responsible.”

The Hammers’ impressive 2-1 win over London rivals was marred by crowd trouble.

Seven arrests were made, the Metropolitan Police said, with the Football Association and other authorities investigating.