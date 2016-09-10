West Ham fall apart as Watford run in four goals

West Ham 2 Watford 4

Watford completed a remarkable comeback aided by hair-brained defending from West Ham after firing four unanswered goals in a thrilling 4-2 Premier League victory.

Michail Antonio and Dimitri Payet combined to give the Hammers a comfortable lead, only for Walter Mazzarri’s men to spring into action on an afternoon of high drama at London Stadium.

Odion Ighalo, Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue and Jose Holebas were on target as the home defence fell apart and, but for a little more accuracy in the final 10 minutes, Watford could have won by more.

The first half alone produced four goals, Antonio plundering two of them as West Ham seized a 2-0 lead that owed much to the vision of France midfielder Payet.

Payet, starting his first match of the season after recovering from a thigh problem, provided the corner for Antonio’s first before delivering a stunning rabona cross for his second.

Almost as captivating was Deeney’s lob of goalkeeper Adrian in first-half injury-time that enabled Watford to enter half-time all-square and West Ham’s fretful back four never recovered.

Bournemouth 1 West Brom 0

Jack Wilshere made his Bournemouth debut from the bench and promptly helped them to a first victory of the season against West Brom.

The midfielder, who moved to the Cherries in a shock deadline day loan switch from Arsenal, came on after 63 minutes with the score goalless and his new team tiring.

And with 11 minutes remaining, a cheeky flick from Callum Wilson secured a 1-0 win for the hosts and a winning start for Wilshere.

Burnley 1 Hull City 1

Robert Snodgrass grabbed an injury-time lifeline for Hull as they continued to show their fighting spirit with a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Snodgrass, who grabbed a hat-trick for Scotland against Malta, again showed his eye for goal by bending a last-chance free-kick past Tom Heaton to cancel out Steven Defour’s wonderful opener.

The Belgium international looked to have settled things in the home side’s favour in the 73rd minute with an elegant solo run and shot but the Tigers, under caretaker boss Mike Phelan, continue to defy grim predictions this term.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jeff Hendrick, a record signing for Burnley, came on with 15 minutes to go to make his debut for the Clarets.

Middlebrough 1 Crystal Palace 2

Wilfried Zaha’s opportunist strike handed Crystal Palace a first Premier League win of the season as Middlesbrough’s unbeaten start came to a disappointing end.

Zaha capitalised on a dreadful error by Boro full back George Friend two minutes into the second half to clinch a deserved victory – just a third in 23 league games in 2016 for manager Alan Pardew – in front of a crowd of 30,551 at the Riverside Stadium.

Christian Benteke had earlier paid off the first instalment of his £27.5 million transfer fee by heading the visitors into a 16th-minute lead, his opening goal for the club, and although Boro defender Daniel Ayala levelled seven minutes before the break, Pardew’s men were not to be denied despite two late penalty claims.