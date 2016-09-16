Weekend Premier League team news

Saturday (3.0pm unless stated)

Hull (8) v Arsenal (7)

Hull’s new signing Dieumerci Mbokani is expected to be included in caretaker boss Mike Phelan’s squad. Phelan confirmed former Norwich striker Mbokani is now ready to join the group following his deadline-day arrival on loan with a view to a permanent deal from Dynamo Kiev. Club record signing Ryan Mason and Will Keane may be given bigger roles after making their debuts off the bench in last week’s 1-1 draw at Burnley, while fellow new recruits Markus Henriksen, James Weir and David Marshall hope to feature. Phelan has no new injury concerns.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will recall Petr Cech and could also have Theo Walcott available again. Cech was rested from Tuesday’s 1-1 Champions League draw at Paris St Germain. In his absence, David Ospina impressed, but Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper will return. Walcott faces a late fitness test, as does Olivier Giroud who is carrying a knock. Saturday’s fixture will come too early for Aaron Ramsey, who has a hamstring injury, and Gabriel, who is short of match fitness.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Top scorers (all competitions): Adama Diomande & Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 3; Santi Cazorla & Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 2

Match odds: H 11-2 A 1-2 D 16-5

Referee: Roger East

Leicester (16) v Burnley (15)

Danny Simpson is set to return for Leicester after missing their Champions League win at Club Brugge with a hamstring injury. The right back is likely to be replaced by Luis Hernandez, who deputised in the 3-0 victory at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday, in what could be the Foxes’ only change. Nampalys Mendy is still sidelined with an ankle injury and Matty James is also struggling with an ankle problem of his own but Jeff Schlupp is available after a muscle strain and Shinji Okazaki is fit despite being left out of the squad in Belgium. Record signing Islam Slimani, who replaced Okazaki in the Champions League, is expected to make his Premier League debut.

Burnley’s only absentee is still Ashley Barnes for their trip to the east midlands, while Jeff Hendrick could be given a full debut. Barnes is yet to appear this season because of an issue with his lower hamstring and record signing Hendrick only made a 15-minute cameo appearance against Hull last weekend having returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland. Clarets boss Sean Dyche has now seen Hendrick up close for over a week and may be tempted to pair him with previous record signing Steven Defour in a central-midfield tandem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Top scorers (all competitions): Riyad Mahrez & Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 3; Steven Defour, Andre Gray, Sam Vokes (Burnley) 1

Match odds: H 1-2 A 11-2 D 16-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Manchester City (1) v Bournemouth (14)

Striker Sergio Agüero misses out for Manchester City as he continues his domestic suspension. Midfielder David Silva is unlikely to return after missing the midweek win over Borussia Mönchengladbach but manager Pep Guardiola is yet to decide whether Ilkay Gundogan will continue in his place. The German impressed against Borussia but that was his first game following a five-month lay-off with a knee injury. Captain Vincent Kompany, out since April with a thigh injury, is close to fitness but Guardiola will not risk him this weekend.

Eddie Howe has no fresh injury or suspension concerns as Bournemouth face the league leaders. Loanee Jack Wilshere is expected to start on the bench as he builds his fitness. Callum Wilson is believed to be in the starting XI after scoring last time out against West Brom, his first goal since coming back from an injury which kept him sidelined of the majority of last season.

Last season: Bournemouth 0 Man City 4, Man City 5 Bournemouth 1

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Agüero (Man City) 9; Adam Smith, Callum Wilson & Marc Wilson (Bournemouth) 1

Match odds: H 2-7 A 9-1 D 9-2

Referee: Jon Moss

West Brom (12) v West Ham (17)

Hal Robson-Kanu could be included in the West Brom squad for the first time. The Wales striker has been building up his fitness since signing for the club at the end of last month and he might make the bench against the Hammers. James Morrison is also nearing a return from his hamstring problems but Saturday’s match may come too soon for the midfielder.

West Ham defender Alvaro Arbeloa will most likely have to wait until next week’s EFL Cup tie against Accrington to make his debut. The former Real Madrid full back, who signed on a free transfer on deadline day, was expected to be in line for his first start of the campaign but Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is set to stick with Sam Byram at right back. Mark Noble is available despite needing stitches for a hand injury suffered in their 4-2 defeat against Watford. Diafra Sakho, Andre Ayew and Aaron Cresswell are all making ”good progress” as the trio edge closer to a return to action. Simone Zaza should keep his place up front.

Last season: West Brom 0 West Ham 3, West Ham 1 West Brom 1

Top scorers (all competitions): Gareth McAuley (West Brom) 2; Michail Antonio (West Ham) 4

Match odds: H 6-4 A 15-8 D 11-5

Referee: Mark Clattenburg

Everton (3) v Middlesbrough (9) - Live BT Sport 1, 5.30pm

Everton have no fresh injury concerns. Forward Enner Valencia, signed on loan from West Ham on transfer deadline day, is set to come into the Toffees’ matchday squad for the first time. Ronald Koeman has confirmed his intention to select Gareth Barry for what will be his 600th Premier League appearance, but it is more unclear what Ross Barkley’s involvement will be after he was substituted at half-time at Sunderland on Monday. Fellow midfielder James McCarthy (groin) remains sidelined.

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka has doubts over strikers Christian Stuani and Jordan Rhodes. Stuani limped out of last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Place with a groin problem, while Rhodes suffered a knock to his knee in training on Thursday and both are being assessed. Gaston Ramirez came off the bench against Palace after only arriving back from international duty with Uruguay the previous day and he will hope for a recall.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 3; Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 2

Match odds: H 3-4 A 15-4 D 13-5

Referee: Lee Mason

Sunday

Watford (10) v Manchester United (4), 12.0pm - Live on BT Sport 1

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri is expected to retain much of the starting XI that won 4-2 at West Ham last weekend. Younes Kaboul faces a late fitness test, as does Sebastian Prodl, who replaced him as a substitute at the London Stadium. Stefano Okaka also made his debut, coming on as substitute, but has been ruled out for the next month with a hamstring injury.

Wayne Rooney, Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw return to Jose Mourinho’s matchday squad. The trio were rested for Thursday’s Europa League tie at Feyenoord, with the latter not risked after complaining of a tight hamstring following the derby defeat to Manchester City. Centre back Eric Bailly will be assessed after suffering a knock during the midweek loss, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan (thigh) is set to join Phil Jones (knee) on the sidelines.

Last season: Man Utd 1 Watford 0 Watford 1 Man Utd 2

Top scorers (all competitions): Etienne Capoue (Watford) 3; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 5

Match odds: H 5-1 A 11-20 D 3-1

Referee: Michael Oliver

Crystal Palace (11) v Stoke (20), Live Sky Sports 1, 2.15

Crystal Palace will be without defender Pape Souare for up to six months after he was injured in a car accident. The 26-year-old suffered a broken thigh and jaw in the incident and is expected to be released from hospital this weekend. Yohan Cabaye (groin strain) faces a late fitness test, but Connor Wickham (knock) and Bakary Sako (groin strain) have fully recovered and will be involved.

Stoke’s Mame Diouf and Glen Johnson look set to be available at Selhurst Park. Forward Diouf and full back Johnson have been sidelined by hamstring and thigh injuries respectively, but both have been in training this week. Winger Xherdan Shaqiri remains out due to his calf problem.

Last season: Crystal Palace 2 Stoke 1, Stoke 1 Crystal Palace 2

Top scorers (all competitions): Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) 2; Peter Crouch (Stoke) 3

Match odds: H 19-20 A 16-5 D 9-4

Referee: Craig Pawson

Southampton (18) v Swansea (13), 2.15pm

Southampton will assess forward Jay Rodriguez after he came off the bench to score a last-minute goal in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sparta Prague on Thursday evening, and manager Claude Puel reported him as a fitness concern. Puel made seven changes for the European tie, so the likes of Charlie Austin, who scored twice, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse could be back on the bench against the Swans. Club-record signing Sofiane Boufal remains out with a knee injury, as does right back Jeremy Pied.

Swansea are set to return to a four-man defence at St Mary’s, and that could mean more disappointment for Neil Taylor. The Wales international was hauled off before half-time of the 2-2 draw against Chelsea last weekend as manager Francesco Guidolin abandoned the experiment of playing three central defenders. Taylor could once again lose out to Stephen Kingsley, who has been first-choice left back this season. Record signing Borja Baston could make the bench after a thigh injury which has delayed his debut since a £15.5million move from Atletico Madrid, but winger Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for two months with an ankle problem.

Last season: Swansea 0 Southampton 1 Southampton 3 Swansea 1

Top scorers (all competitions): Nathan Redmond & Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 1; Leroy Fer (Swansea) 3

Match odds: H 4-6 A 9-2 D 13-5

Referee: Mike Jones

Tottenham (5) v Sunderland (19), Live Sky Sports 1, 4.30pm

Mousa Dembele is set to make his first Premier League appearance of the season after coming off the bench against Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday. Danny Rose is unavailable for the match at White Hart Lane as he is still recovering from a hamstring strain.

Lee Cattermole and Steven Pienaar are close to returns for Sunderland following hernia surgery and a hamstring strain respectively. Defender Billy Jones (hip) is also training but not quite as close to playing again, while striker Victor Anichebe has suffered a thigh problem while working his way towards match fitness. Goalkeeper Vito Mannone (elbow surgery), midfielder Sebastian Larsson (knee) and striker Fabio Borini (groin) remain on the long-term casualty list.

Last season: Tottenham 4 Sunderland 1 Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Top scorers: Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 4; Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 2

Match odds: H 3-10 A 10-1 D 4-1

Referee: Mike Dean