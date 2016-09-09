Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3.0pm unless stated)

Manchester United (3) v Manchester City (1), 12.30pm - Live Sky Sports 1

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia have all been given the green light to play for Manchester United in the derby. Armenian playmaker Mkhitaryan was a doubt with a knee complaint and left back Shaw withdrew from the England squad due to a calf issue, while fellow full back Valencia had to be assessed after international duty with Ecuador. Marouane Fellaini overcame a back injury in playing for Belgium on Tuesday, while Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero are available despite convoluted journeys back from the break spent with Argentina. Marcus Rashford is pushing for a start after netting a hat-trick for England under-21s in midweek.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is expected to make his Manchester City debut. German internationals Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan are also fit and could make it a trio of new faces while full back Bacary Sagna has recovered from a hamstring problem. But captain Vincent Kompany is likely to have to wait a little longer as City make sure he is 100 per cent following repeated breakdowns. Striker Sergio Agüero begins a three-match suspension.

Last season: Man City 0 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 0 Man City 0

Top scorers (all competitions): Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 4; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 6

Match odds: H 6-5 A 23-10 D 23-10

Referee: Mark Clattenburg

Arsenal (8) v Southampton (15)

New signings Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez could make their debuts for Arsenal. The pair signed before the international break and could both feature against Saints, with Mustafi more likely to start given Arsenal’s defensive injuries. The involvement of Alexis Sanchez is uncertain after a late return from international duty with Chile and Alex Iwobi is fit after a thigh problem but Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Per Mertesacker, Danny Welbeck and Carl Jenkinson (all knee) are all out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Bertrand could be back in contention for Southampton after the left back missed the opening three games of the season due to a knee problem. Goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who has had an arm injury, is back in contention. Manager Claude Puel has said new signing Sofiane Boufal will not be part of the squad for another month whilst he works on his fitness.

Last season: Arsenal 0 Southampton 0, Southampton 4 Arsenal 0

Top scorers (all competitions): Theo Walcott, Santi Cazorla, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) 1; Nathan Redmond & Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 1

Match odds: H 6-10 A 9-2 D 3-1

Referee: Robert Madley

Bournemouth (19) v West Brom (10)

Jack Wilshere is expected to make his Bournemouth debut. The England midfielder joined the Cherries on loan for the rest of the season from Arsenal at the end of August and is set to feature for the first time against the Baggies. Bournemouth could be without Josh King after the 24-year-old suffered from a hamstring problem whilst away on international duty with Norway, while manager Eddie Howe said there were a number of internationals who were facing late fitness tests but did not disclose names.

Hal Robson-Kanu will probably have to wait to make his West Brom debut as the trip to Bournemouth comes too soon for the striker. The Wales international, who came on as a late substitute for his country on Monday, is short of match-fitness and Baggies boss Tony Pulis reckons it will be between 10 days and two weeks before he is up to speed. However, fellow new signing Nacer Chadli could be involved. Chris Brunt has resumed training following his serious knee injury but he is not expected to be available again until next month.

Last season: Bournemouth 1 West Brom 1, West Brom 1 Bournemouth 2

Top scorers (all competitions): Adam Smith, Marc Wilson, Joshua King & Max Gradel (Bournemouth) 1; Gareth McAuley (West Brom) 2

Match odds: H 1-1 A 3-1 D 11-5

Referee: Kevin Friend

Burnley (13) v Hull (5)

Burnley’s record signing Jeff Hendrick and new loan striker Patrick Bamford come into the squad. Hendrick, a deadline-day capture from Derby, scored for the Republic of Ireland in midweek and could slot straight into central midfield alongside fellow new recruit Steven Defour, while Bamford may have to make do with a place on the bench. Liverpool loanee Jon Flanagan may make a first league appearance having worked on his fitness over the international break but forward Ashley Barnes remains out with a lower hamstring issue.

Hull caretaker manager Mike Phelan could add all six new signings to his squad. Phelan, who has no new injury or suspension concerns, had only 14 fit senior players for the 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United last time out, but club record signing Ryan Mason and striker Will Keane are among those hoping to feature. Fellow new recruits, goalkeeper David Marshall, midfielders Markus Henriksen and James Weir, plus forward Dieumerci Mbokani are also in contention, while Phelan will assess Abel Hernandez following the striker’s return from international duty with Uruguay.

Last season: Hull 3 Burnley 0, Burnley 1 Hull 0

Top scorers (all competitions): Sam Vokes & Andre Gray (Burnley) 1; Adama Diomande (Hull) 3

Match odds: H 13-10 A 21-10 D 11-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Middlesbrough (6) v Crystal Palace (17)

New signings Calum Chambers and Adama Traore could be handed Middlesbrough debuts. Arsenal defender Chambers has joined the club on a season-long loan deal, while Traore completed a permanent move from Aston Villa on deadline day. Head coach Aitor Karanka will welcome back goalkeeper Victor Valdes (hamstring), defenders George Friend (calf) and Fabio (knee) plus midfielder Marten de Roon (also hamstring) and will make late checks on Gaston Ramirez and Christian Stuani following their return from international duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Benteke is in contention to make his Crystal Palace debut after a thigh injury ruled Loic Remy out for the next seven to eight weeks. Palace manager Alan Pardew may also need to reshuffle his midfield, with Yohan Cabaye (groin) and James McArthur (illness) facing late fitness tests after their recent withdrawals from international duty. Bakary Sako is close to a first-team return but Saturday may prove too soon. New signing Mathieu Flamini is similarly short of match-fitness, while Fraizer Campbell (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 2; Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) 2

Match odds: H 5-4 A 5-2 D 2-1

Referee: Neil Swarbrick

Stoke (20) v Tottenham (7), Live Sky Sports

Striker Wilfried Bony is poised to make his competitive Stoke debut. Defender Bruno Martins Indi, another man signed on loan on transfer deadline day like Bony, could also make his first Potters appearance, while another, goalkeeper Lee Grant, is expected to replace Jakob Haugaard (ankle) on the bench as back-up to Shay Given. The veteran Irishman is set for an extended run in the side as Jack Butland is out for another six to 10 weeks following ankle surgery, and winger Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) remains sidelined as well. Forward Mame Diouf (hamstring) is a doubt but full back Glen Johnson could return to the squad having recovered from a thigh problem.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris will return to the side for the trip to Staffordshire. The France goalkeeper has been missing since suffering a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season but is set to replace Michel Vorm. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has yet to decide whether new signings Moussa Sissoko and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou will start but Mousa Dembele is still suspended and Danny Rose (hamstring) is out.

Last season: Stoke 0 Tottenham 4, Tottenham 2 Stoke 2

Top scorers (all competitions): Peter Crouch (Stoke) 3; Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 2

Match odds: H 15-4 A 3-4 D 13-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

West Ham (12) v Watford (18)

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is set to include fit-again Dimitri Payet and new signing Simone Zaza in the starting line-up. France star Payet has made just one substitute appearance for the Hammers this season due to a thigh niggle but is now fully fit, and he should be joined in the team by Italy striker Zaza. Manuel Lanzini, Sofiane Feghouli and Havard Nordtveit are also back from injuries but Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew, Aaron Cresswell and Diafra Sakho are still out and deadline-day arrival Alvaro Arbeloa is not match-fit.

Watford will check on defender Craig Cathcart, who has been troubled by a groin strain. Defender Brice Dja Djedje is also doubtful with a foot problem, while Argentina midfielder Roberto Pereyra could make his first start, having scored when coming off the bench in the home defeat to Arsenal before the international break. Adrian Mariappa has rejoined the Hornets after being released by Crystal Palace earlier this summer, and 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder Kenedy could be included after signing on a season loan from Chelsea.

Last season: West Ham 3 Watford 1, Watford 2 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: West Ham W L L W L; Watford L D D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Cheikhou Kouyate & Mark Noble (West Ham) 2; Etienne Capoue (Watford) 2

Match odds: H 4-5 A 17-5 D 13-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Liverpool (11) v Leicester (9), 5.30pm - Live on BT Sports 1

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and defender Ragnar Klavan will not be fit for the visit of the Premier League champions. The Germany international injured an ankle in the EFL Cup win over Burton on August 23rd and will not be ready while Estonia centre back Klavan reported back from international duty with a gashed and bruised knee. Goalkeeper Loris Karius has returned to training after surgery on a broken hand and is likely to be on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasper Schmeichel is available for Leicester after recovering from a hernia operation. The goalkeeper came off in the Foxes’ 2-1 win over Swansea last month and missed Denmark’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Armenia but is fit and will keep Ron-Robert Zieler on the bench. Nampalys Mendy is out with an ankle injury while Jeff Schlupp will not be risked by boss Claudio Ranieri as he continues to recover from a muscle strain. Record signing Islam Slimani could make his debut after joining from Sporting Lisbon on deadline day.

Last season: Leicester 2 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 1 Leicester 0

Top scorers: Philippe Coutinho & Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 2; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 2

Match odds: H 8-13 A 4-1 D 3-1

Referee: Craig Pawson

SUNDAY

Swansea (14) v Chelsea (2), 4.0pm – Live Sky Sports 1

Swansea hope record signing Borja Baston will feature for the first time. The striker has struggled with a thigh injury since his £15.5million move from Atletico Madrid but he could make the bench alongside new central defender Alfie Mawson, who joined from Barnsley in a £5million deal just before the transfer deadline. Wales full back Neil Taylor is included in a Premier League squad for the first time this season following his extended post-Euro 2016 break and Jefferson Montero is available despite his late return from international duty with Ecuador.

David Luiz could make his first appearance for Chelsea since his deadline-day transfer from Paris St Germain. Luiz completed a £34million move back to Stamford Bridge on August 31st and is available for the Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium. Left back Marcos Alonso also comes into contention after joining from Fiorentina, but defender Kurt Zouma remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Last season: Swansea 1 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 2 Swansea 2

Top scorers (all competitions): Leroy Fer & Oliver McBurnie (Swansea) 2; Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) 3

Match odds: H 9-2 A 8-13 D 3-1

Referee: Andre Marriner

MONDAY

Sunderland (16) v Everton (4), 8.0pm – Live Sky Sports 1

Midfielder Jan Kirchhoff could return to the Sunderland squad. The German is yet to make a senior appearance this season because of a hamstring problem, but played 90 minutes for the club’s under-23s in midweek and is in contention. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is fit after withdrawing from the England Under-21s squad with a thigh strain, as is defender John O’Shea following his return to action for the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening after a hip injury. New signings Mika Domingues and defender Jason Denayer could also be involved but Didier Ndong is yet to arrive on Wearside because of administrative issues and striker Victor Anichebe is not match-fit.

Forward Enner Valencia could make his Everton debut following his transfer deadline day loan switch from West Ham. Defender Séamus Coleman is ready for his Toffees comeback having recovered from an ankle problem and featured for the Republic of Ireland during the international break. Darron Gibson and Tom Cleverley should also be available again after recent knocks, but fellow midfielder James McCarthy remains out after undergoing groin surgery.

Last season: Sunderland 3 Everton 0, Everton 6 Sunderland 2

Top scorers (all competitions): Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 2; Ross Barkley & Arouna Kone (Everton) 2

Match odds: H 13-5 A 21-20 D 12-5

Referee: Mike Jones