Wayne Rooney says he has been victim of ‘disgraceful’ treatment

Man United captain courted controversy after pictures of him at a wedding emerged

Wayne Rooney has said his treatment has been ‘disgraceful.’ Photograph: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Wayne Rooney has said his treatment has been ‘disgraceful.’ Photograph: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

 

Wayne Rooney believes he was the victim of “disgraceful” treatment following the publication of photos that showed him socialising at England’s team hotel when on international duty last weekend.

The England and Manchester United captain said he was shown a “lack of respect” by the media after he joined in a wedding party in between the matches against Scotland and Spain.

Rooney received criticism in some quarters, and backing in others, after the photos were sold to a newspaper and he ended up “unreservedly” apologising to interim England manager Gareth Southgate over the images which he did say were “inappropriate” for someone in his position.

After United’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Saturday he was in less apologetic mood, annoyed the furore over his behaviour had failed to subside in the media.

“What’s been going on is disgraceful,” Rooney told reporters. “I’m proud to play for my country and I’m proud of my achievements.

“It’s not finished yet. I think what’s been going on is disgraceful. It shows a lack of respect and I think enough is enough. That’s all I want to say.”

United manager Jose Mourinho defended his captain on Friday, blaming England for not protecting him.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.