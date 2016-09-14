Wayne Rooney out of Europa League clash with Feyenoord

Wayne Rooney has been left out of the Manchester United squad to travel to Rotterdam for the Europa League tie with Feynoord on Thursday night.

The Manchester United and England captain trained with the squad at the Aon Training Complex on Wednesday, but was left out of the travelling squad along with Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia for the European opener.

Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who were both taken off at half-time during the defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, have also been left out as Jose Mourinho looks to utilise his squad in Holland, while Phil Jones is injured.

Marcus Rashford could be set for a first start of the season, while Matteo Darmian, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick and Memphis Depay may also be included having failed to make the derby day squad.