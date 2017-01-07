Wayne Rooney looking quickly ahead to breaking Charlton’s record

Wayne Rooney’s pride at equalling Manchester United’s all-time scoring record is as great as his determination to usurp Bobby Charlton.

Seven minutes into Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Reading, a long-standing air of inevitability made way for collective joy as one of United’s greatest players scored his 249th goal for the club.

Rooney’s effort off his knee was unorthodox but historic as it drew him level with Charlton, who, rather fittingly, was chief among those celebrating the goal early in the 4-0 win against Jaap Stam’s men.

The United captain has already overtaken the World Cup winner as England’s all-time top scorer and has his sights set on doing the same at club level after netting on his 543rd appearance.

“It’s a proud moment to do so at such a massive club like Manchester United, ” Rooney told BT Sport.

“I’m hugely honoured to be able to play for this football club but to be up there in terms of goals with Bobby, it’s a really proud moment for me and hopefully I’ll be out there on my own soon.

“But I’ll enjoy today because it’s a real honour.”

Anthony Martial’s strike and a second-half Marcus Rashford brace completed a comprehensive third-round victory, with Ali Al-Habsi denying Rooney a milestone 250th United goal in the second half.

The 31-year-old played with a hunger he was synonymous with when arriving from Everton in 2004 — a time when he did not expect to ever achieve such a feat at Old Trafford.

“You don’t think that far ahead but I’ve been at this club for a long time,” Rooney said.

“I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying my football and I’m thankful again today to score again. It’s a huge part of my life this football club.

“Of course you want to do records in front of your home fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got two home games coming up (against Hull and Liverpool) so hopefully I can get the next one in one of those two games.

“I’m delighted for today but I think more importantly for today is the result.”

United players past and present took to the media to congratulate Rooney on the goal, with Rashford among those praising the captain

“It is an unbelievable achievement,” the 19-year-old told MUTV.

“If you look back at all the games he’s played in and all the goals he’s scored for the club, it’s amazing.

“And for young players coming up, for any striker growing up, it’s an amazing thing to be able to watch and see.

“I think we all have to kind of take the moment whilst it’s there.”

United boss Jose Mourinho echoed that praise and knows the best is yet to come.

“I think the best day will arrive,” the Portuguese said. “This is not the best day for him — the best day will arrive, it’s just a question of when.

“But it is amazing because everybody knows who Bobby is and what he means for the history of the club and the history of English football.

“And for Wayne to score the same number of goals for Manchester United is fantastic. But, again, the best day will arrive.”