Wayne Rooney: ‘I am staying at Manchester United’

31-year-old striker ends short-term speculation over his Old Trafford future

Wayne Rooney has said he is staying at Manchester United. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Wayne Rooney has announced he is staying at Manchester United.

Momentum has been building over the 31-year-old’s Old Trafford future, with the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League a tantalising prospect.

It is understood Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford has been in China speaking to interested clubs — but the United and England captain has confirmed he is staying put.

The statement read: “Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.

“I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.

“It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

