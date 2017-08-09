Watford sign Andre Gray from Burnley for €20.5 million

Watford have confirmed the signing of striker Andre Gray from Burnley for a club-record transfer fee.

Gray, 26, has penned a five-year contract with the Hornets, in what is understood to be a deal worth in the region of £18.5 million (€20.5m).

Watford announced the transfer via a post on the club’s official Twitter feed, which read: “It’s a grey day at #watfordfc. Perfect for a spot of FootballManager...” before an in-game-style graphic was followed by the player saying in a brief video clip: “Hello, my name is Andre Gray. I am delighted to have joined Watford and cannot wait to get going.”

Gray was in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor, having joined Burnley from Brentford for £9million during the summer of 2015.

The forward scored a total of 10 goals in 36 appearances for the Clarets last season, having notched 25 goals during the 2015/16 campaign when Burnley won promotion back to the top flight.

In September last year, Gray was banned for four matches after being found guilty by the Football Association of bringing the game into disrepute over homophobic posts he made on Twitter in 2012.

Gray, who progressed through Shrewsbury’s youth system, joined Luton in 2012 and made more than 100 appearances before moving on for an undisclosed fee in 2014 to Brentford, for whom he scored 20 goals in 52 games.

New Hornets boss Marco Silva has been busy in reshaping his squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign, which kicks off at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Watford confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison from Fluminense for £13million after a successful work permit application, having long agreed terms.

Tom Cleverley saw his loan switch from Everton become a permanent transfer, while Nathaniel Chalobah arrived from Chelsea with right-back Kiko Femenia, midfielder Will Hughes and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann also coming into Vicarage Road.