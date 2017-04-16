Vincent Kompany: City are hitting peak form at right time

Central defender’s commanding presence provides shot in arm for Manchester City

Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany celebrates with Sergio Aguero after the striker’s goal against Southampton. Photograph: Tony O’Brien/Reuters

Vincent Kompany has warned Arsenal and Manchester United that Manchester City are hitting peak form at just the right time.

Kompany proved he is back to full fitness following an injury-hit season with a goal and a typically commanding display at Southampton on Saturday.

Further strikes from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero sealed a 3-0 win and fired a warning to Arsenal – ahead of next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final – and United prior to a crucial derby in the race for the top four.

“We’re delighted with the clean sheet and the performance,” said City captain Kompany.

“It’s an extremely hard place to come and to get such a result. All of us are proud and our fans are happy.

“We knew this game was massive for us. That’s why there was so much pressure on us to put in such a performance, everyone in the team deserves top, top marks for that.

Improving

“We’re doing something well and for our team it’s this process of improving – and it’s looking that way.”

Kompany broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with a header from David Silva’s cross, and quickfire strikes from Sane and Aguero – both set up by Kevin De Bruyne – secured a deserved victory.

Southampton had won their previous two matches but never looked like laying a glove on City, and they face a trip to the Premier League leaders next.

“Chelsea is the next game and we want to get a positive result,” defender Jack Stephens told the club website.

“It’s not going to be easy because none of the games in this league are going to be easy.

“It’ll be a similar test to City and we are going to be going there trying to pick up the right result.”

