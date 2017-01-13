Video: ‘It’s for you’ - Jose Mourinho answers reporter’s phone

Manchester United manager in relaxed mood ahead of Liverpool clash

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Manager Jose Mourinho was in relaxed form at Manchester United’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Old Trafford, even answering a reporter’s phone when it rang. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manager Jose Mourinho was in relaxed form at Manchester United’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Old Trafford, even answering a reporter’s phone when it rang. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

 

Jose Mourinho might have a successful sideline as receptionist if his stint as Manchester United boss goes awry.

Journalists and cameramen descended on the Aon Training Complex on Friday to hear from the Portuguese ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Mourinho cut a relaxed figure – little surprise after a nine-match winning run – and his friendliness even extended to a surprise caller.

Midway through an answer about United supporters, a loud ringing echoed around the room as one of the phones recording his press conference went off on the desk in front of him.

Initial surprise – probably at the volume of the ringtone as much as anything – was followed by Mourinho deciding to have a chat with the caller.

“It’s for you,” he said to the sheepish reporter after exchanging initial pleasantries.

“Wait a second, please . . . ” he told the caller before handing over the handset.

It was an amusing aside, and one that threw the United boss off track.

“What was the question?” he asked, before continuing with his answer.

One thing is for sure, Mourinho press conferences are rarely dull.

