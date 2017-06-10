United agree €35 million deal for Victor Lindelof

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica for €35 million.

Having secured Champions League football by adding the Europa League to their EFL Cup and Community Shield triumphs, attention quickly turned to reinforcements.

Lindelof is now set to become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer after United struck a deal with Benfica — a signing that will cost around €35 million.

A statement on the Premier League club’s official website read: “Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete.”

Lindelof has been a long-standing target at United, having flourished in recent seasons with Portuguese giants Benfica.

The Sweden international comes into a side that are set to release compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer, although the veteran striker will continue his rehabilitation from serious knee ligament damage with them.

It is beleived Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is among those United are keen on as they look to sign a new number nine.

Reported target Romelu Lukaku appears close to leaving Everton for former club Chelsea, while links to Torino striker Andrea Belotti continue.

Mourinho’s first summer at the Old Trafford helm saw Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba arrive.

United are understood to be looking for another three or four high-quality acquisitions this summer, but their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann has cooled due to changing priorities.

In terms of outgoings, captain Wayne Rooney has to decide whether to fight for his place or move on to pastures new.

Real Madrid are no longer said to be in pursuit of goalkeeper David De Gea, but other players around the club are the subject of speculation and interest.