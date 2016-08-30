Transfer round-up: Arsenal’s spending continues

Arsenal have concluded the transfer of striker Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 27-year-old Spaniard’s arrival came amid interest from Everton, and adds greater depth to Arsene Wenger’s squad after an inconsistent start to the season.

“He’s not only a goalscorer, he’s a guy who combines well with partners, who can give a final ball and makes good runs,” said Wenger.

“He’s got a good eye for goal and had an outstanding season last year.”

Confirmation of Perez’s signature came on the same day Werder Bremen said they were close to recruiting Serge Gnabry.

“We’ve got an agreement with the player and we’re confident it will go through,” the club’s director of sport Frank Baumann said of the 21-year-old at a press conference.

“We have reached a fundamental agreement with Arsenal, but nothing is signed yet. Bayern (Munich) have no influence on the potential transfer.”

Leaving Arsenal was defender Calum Chambers who joined Middlesbrough on-loan until the end of the season.

The promising defender, 21, becomes the latest addition to Aitor Karanka’s squad having been dropped following Arsenal’s 4-3 defeat by Liverpool in their opening fixture of the season.

Hull finally bring players in

In the same way Arsenal’s supporters had been waiting for the arrivals of new players, Hull secured three in one afternoon.

Caretaker manager Mike Phelan began the season with only 14 fit senior players, but on Tuesday signed Ryan Mason, David Marshall and Will Keane, the former for a club record.

The fees paid for each remain undisclosed, but Hull confirmed Mason’s exceeded the £10million spent on Abel Hernandez in 2014.

“I can’t wait to get started and I see this as a massive opportunity for me,” the 25-year-old midfielder, who arrived from Tottenham, told the club’s official website. “I’m delighted and excited to be here.”

Keane joins from Manchester United, where he worked with Phelan, while former Cardiff goalkeeper Marshall said: “Having spoken to the people up here, I didn’t need any convincing.

“It’s all about having that new, fresh challenge.”

Pardew adds Remy

There were also high-profile loan deals elsewhere within the Premier League. Crystal Palace have signed Loic Remy from Chelsea until the end of the season, reuniting the striker with Alan Pardew, his manager at Newcastle.

Pardew had long spoken of his desire to add a further striker to the £27million arrival earlier in the summer of Christian Benteke, and he said: “Loic has been a target of mine throughout this transfer window and I’m delighted the deal has been done.

“I brought him to Newcastle so I know what he is capable of and I am convinced he will be a quality addition to our squad.”

It’s Burnley for Bamford

Similarly Patrick Bamford, who last summer was loaned to Palace, has joined Burnley until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old also arrived from Chelsea, and told Burnley’s official website: “I had heard in the past three seasons that Sean (Dyche, the manager) was interested, but for one reason or another it hadn’t materialised.

“It was just about getting it done in the end.”

And the rest

Watford have loaned Kenedy from Chelsea until the end of the season, and have also re-signed Adrian Mariappa on a three-year contract.

Mariappa left the club four years ago to join Reading, before moving on to Palace who he left earlier this summer.

Swansea have also signed a defender, with Alfie Mawson, 22, agreeing a four-year contract after leaving Barnsley for an undislosed fee.

There was also exit from Sunderland, with Jeremain Lens joining Fenerbahce until the end of the season.

Aston Villa spent a further £11million in their pursuit of promotion, recruiting Jonathan Kodjia from Bristol City on a four-year contract in a deal that could rise to £15million.

Celtic, meanwhile, have signed Costa Rica right-back Cristian Gamboa for an undisclosed fee from West Brom. QPR, also for an undisclosed fee, bought striker Idrissa Sylla from Anderlecht.