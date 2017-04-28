Tottenham will play their home games at Wembley next season

The club confirmed the move due to the renovations taking place at White Hart Lane

Tottenham will play all their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium, the club have announced. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Tottenham will play all their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium, the club have announced. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

 

Tottenham have confirmed they will leave White Hart Lane at the end of the season and spend the 2017-18 campaign at Wembley while their new 61,000-seat stadium is being completed.

The club said in a tweet: “We can confirm that, following a Board meeting today, we’ve taken the decision to activate our option with Wembley National Stadium Limited. We’ll play all our home games at @WembleyStadium for the 2017/18 season whilst we complete the construction of our new stadium development.”

Sunday’s game against Arsenal will be the final north London derby at White Hart Lane and the last match at the stadium will come against Manchester United on May 14th.

Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, said in a statement: “This marks a momentous day in our club’s history as it is the day we formally agreed the demolition of our beloved White Hart Lane. The Lane means a huge amount to each and every one of us and we needed to gain greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium before we made the final decision to commence with the decommissioning of our iconic, historic home for some 118 years. We shall ensure that we give the Lane a fitting farewell when we play our last match here on May 14.

“Wembley will be our home for a season and then we shall return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world playing host to NFL games too – a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success. Both on and off the pitch this is an incredibly exciting time in the history of our club.”

Tottenham have played their Champions League and Europa League matches at Wembley this season, winning only one of those four games. They were beaten there by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final this month.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.