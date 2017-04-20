Tottenham U23 coach Ehiogu in hospital after collapsing at training

Former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough player fell ill at club’s training centre

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Tottenham have announced that Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu is in hospital after collapsing at the club’s training centre. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Tottenham’s Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu is in hospital after collapsing at the club’s training ground.

Ehiogu, who played for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough and was capped by England four times, has been on the coaching staff at Spurs since 2014.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital after falling ill at the Premier League club’s Enfield training centre earlier on Thursday.

“We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today,” Tottenham said via their Twitter account.

“Our Under-23’s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

“Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information.”

Ehiogu began his career as a trainee at West Brom before he was taken to Aston Villa by Ron Atkinson in 1991.

He went on to feature in more than 300 matches for Villa over a nine-year spell and played in their FA Cup final defeat against Chelsea in 2000.

Ehiogu joined Middlesbrough for a then club-record £8 million fee later that year, and in 2001 he scored his only goal for England in Sven Goran-Eriksson’s first game in charge, a 3-0 friendly victory against Spain.

Knee injuries plagued the final years of Ehiogu’s career at the Riverside Stadium.

He joined Leeds on loan in 2006, and also had short spells with Rangers and Sheffield United before he retired from football in 2009. Ehiogu subsequently moved into coaching and has been at Tottenham for the past three seasons.

