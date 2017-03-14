Tottenham to find out extent of Harry Kane injury on Tuesday

Spurs striker could miss rest of season after injuring ankle in Millwall FA Cup romp

Tottenham Hotspur will find out the extent of Harry Kane’s ankle injury on Tuesday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Tottenham expect to find out on Tuesday whether Harry Kane will play again this season.

Kane’s right ankle was still too swollen to undergo scans on Monday but the striker will now take those tests on Tuesday, as well as advice from specialists.

Spurs hope to know the extent of the damage in the next 24 hours and also how his latest injury compares to the one sustained to the same ankle in September.

Kane was then forced to spend seven weeks on the sidelines before returning for a 1-1 draw against Arsenal and the same lay-off this time would see the 23-year-old again come back against the Gunners, on April 30th.

There is optimism, however, that Kane was able to walk immediately after the injury occurred in Sunday’s 6-0 victory over Millwall while six months ago against Sunderland he had to be carried off on a stretcher.

If Kane can recover in six weeks, he could feature in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on the weekend of April 22nd, which marks the start of a potentially decisive period in Tottenham’s campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men host Arsenal in the Premier League the following weekend before a tricky trip to West Ham and a home game against Manchester United.

The clash against United is set to be Tottenham’s final fixture at White Hart Lane. They then travel to Hull for the last game of the season.

Kane is certain to miss Sunday’s match at home to Southampton as well as England’s fixtures against Germany and Lithuania later this month.

Premier League matches at the start of April against Burnley, Swansea, Watford and Bournemouth are also likely to come too soon for the forward.

