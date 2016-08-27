Tottenham goalscorer says Michel Vorm is the real hero

Spurs resuce a point at White Hart Lane as Dutch goalkeeper thwarts Liverpool

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur’s Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm slides in to save from Liverpool’s Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane. Photograph: Getty Images

Tottenham defender Danny Rose praised goalkeeper Michel Vorm following the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at White Hart Lane.

The Dutchman, in for the injured Hugo Lloris, pulled off a stunning early save to deny Philippe Coutinho and then reacted quickly on two occasions to pull off perfectly-timed slide tackles to take the ball away from Sadio Mane as he raced clear.

Rose, who scored Spurs’ equaliser after James Milner had fired Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot, felt a draw “was a fair result”, before hailing Vorm.

“To be fair, in the first half Michel Vorm has been our man of the match. He’s made some great saves, he’s come off his line well and I thought we played a lot better second half,” Rose told Sky Sports 1.

“We’ve got two outstanding sweeper-keepers at the club and when Hugo is not playing it’s great to have a second goalkeeper who can come in and do the job exactly like Hugo.”

Commenting on his goal, Rose added: “I took a gamble, I didn’t want to go forward too much because the pace of Mane is frightening but I managed to get in at the back post and to be honest I think I shanked the goal but they all count and I’m glad that it went in.”

