Tottenham confirm Harry Kane ankle ligament damage

Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane suffered ankle ligament damage during the FA Cup quarter-final win against Millwall on Sunday, but have not put a timescale on his recovery.

If Kane can get match fit again within six weeks, the England forward could feature in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on the weekend of April 22nd, which marks the start of a potentially decisive period in Tottenham’s campaign.

A post on the Premier League club’s official Twitter feed read: “We can confirm that HKane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday’s FA Cup win against Millwall.

“The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in Sept last year, however it is not considered to be as severe.

“Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre.”

When Kane suffered his previous injury in September, the forward was forced to spend seven weeks on the sidelines before returning for a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Kane was able to walk immediately after the injury occurred in Sunday’s 6-0 victory over Millwall, while six months ago against Sunderland he had to be carried off on a stretcher.

However, the 24-goal striker is certain to miss Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Southampton, as well as England’s fixtures against Germany and Lithuania later this month.

League matches in April against Burnley, Swansea, Watford and Bournemouth are also likely to come too soon for the forward.

Whatever the time frame of his recovery, the 23-year-old cannot come back soon enough for Spurs as the season comes to a head.

As well as the trip to Wembley, Mauricio Pochettino’s men host Arsenal in the Premier League on April 30 before a trip to West Ham and home game against Manchester United, which is set to be Tottenham’s final fixture at White Hart Lane.

Spurs then travel to Hull for the last game of the Premier League campaign, ahead of a potential FA Cup final date on May 27th.