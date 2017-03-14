Tottenham confirm Harry Kane ankle ligament damage

No timescale on striker’s recovery after he injured ankle in Millwall FA Cup romp

Tottenham Hotspur will find out the extent of Harry Kane’s ankle injury on Tuesday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Tottenham Hotspur will find out the extent of Harry Kane’s ankle injury on Tuesday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

 

Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane suffered ankle ligament damage during the FA Cup quarter-final win against Millwall on Sunday, but have not put a timescale on his recovery.

If Kane can get match fit again within six weeks, the England forward could feature in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on the weekend of April 22nd, which marks the start of a potentially decisive period in Tottenham’s campaign.

A post on the Premier League club’s official Twitter feed read: “We can confirm that HKane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday’s FA Cup win against Millwall.

“The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in Sept last year, however it is not considered to be as severe.

“Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre.”

When Kane suffered his previous injury in September, the forward was forced to spend seven weeks on the sidelines before returning for a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Kane was able to walk immediately after the injury occurred in Sunday’s 6-0 victory over Millwall, while six months ago against Sunderland he had to be carried off on a stretcher.

However, the 24-goal striker is certain to miss Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Southampton, as well as England’s fixtures against Germany and Lithuania later this month.

League matches in April against Burnley, Swansea, Watford and Bournemouth are also likely to come too soon for the forward.

Whatever the time frame of his recovery, the 23-year-old cannot come back soon enough for Spurs as the season comes to a head.

As well as the trip to Wembley, Mauricio Pochettino’s men host Arsenal in the Premier League on April 30 before a trip to West Ham and home game against Manchester United, which is set to be Tottenham’s final fixture at White Hart Lane.

Spurs then travel to Hull for the last game of the Premier League campaign, ahead of a potential FA Cup final date on May 27th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.