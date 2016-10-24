Tottenham accept FA charge for Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham will accept the Football Association’s violent conduct charge against Moussa Sissoko, and expect the France midfielder to receive a three-match ban.

Sissoko has been charged by the FA for his off-the-ball elbow of Bournemouth’s Harry Arter in Saturday’s goalless Premier League draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The FA confirmed the charge on Monday for the incident that neither referee Craig Pawson nor his fellow officials spotted at the time.

Spurs have until 6pm on Tuesday to respond, but manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club do not plan to contest the charge.

“We accept that. We have reviewed the video. We accept the charge and now we move forward,” said the Argentinian, whose side visit Liverpool in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

“After the game it was difficult when I was asked about the action.

“It was true that it was difficult for me to appreciate the situation of what happened.

“But when I saw it on TV I need to say there was no intention but the elbow was in the face of Arter, that’s clear.

“We accept the charge, and now we need to move forward, and expect a three-match ban.”

Arter reacted angrily immediately after the incident as both sets of players clashed on the pitch.

But later he was more sympathetic, insisting he hoped Sissoko avoided a ban.

“He caught me straight in the face and if you get hit in the face anyone would have a reaction,” Arter said.

“After the game he apologised. I’m not one to hold grudges. He said sorry, he didn’t mean (to do) it, so that’s end of.

“It looks like he elbowed me but he apologised and said it was an accident so that’s good to me.

“At times in the heat of the battle you react differently and now I feel happy with his apology and if he didn’t mean it hopefully he doesn’t get banned.”