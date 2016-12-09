Tony Pulis warns James McClean to cool down

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has told James McClean to cool down after he sparked ugly scenes against Watford.

The Baggies chief wants the Republic of Ireland international to control his temper following Albion’s Football Association charge.

McClean’s challenge on Roberto Pereyra led to a melee between Baggies and Watford players in West Brom’s 3-1 win on Saturday.

Pereyra was dismissed late on when he reacted angrily to a McClean challenge and both clubs were charged with failing to control their players by the FA.

And now Pulis wants McClean, who has been booked six times this season, to relax.

“I think James has got to control himself and he understands that,” he said.

“Sometimes he does live on the edge but that’s the player he is and the person he is. He’s a fantastic lad and he’s competitive — and you want him to be — but he’s got to realise there is a line that you draw and sometimes he goes very close to that line. Does it take stuff away from him?

“It might do, I’m not sure. But I’ve spoken to him quite a few times about getting too close to that line. As I keep saying, he’s a fantastic lad and a good lad around the place. The perception of him outside the club is different to what people inside the club who know him well think.”

McClean is available for Sunday’s trip to Chelsea with Albion seventh in the Premier League after three wins from their last four games but Pulis played down their chances of qualifying for Europe.

He added: “Let’s get through the tough Christmas period, with difficult games coming up, starting with Chelsea on Sunday and then we’ve got Swansea, Man United and Arsenal too. They’re really tough games, great games to play, full houses over the festive period.”

James Morrison and Gareth McAuley are struggling with knocks and have not trained all week and the pair will be assessed ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge.