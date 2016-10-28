Tony Pulis extends contract at West Brom

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has signed a one-year extension at the club, the Baggies have announced.

The 58-year-old has committed his future to The Hawthorns until 2018 as his previous deal was due to expire in the summer.

Pulis has been at the club since January 2015 and Albion’s new Chinese owners, led by businessman Guochuan Lai, have kept faith in the former Stoke manager.

Pulis said: “This is a time of great change at Albion and when that happens you need continuity.

“As I have said from the outset, I want to build things here and play my part in improving the club. You cannot do these things overnight but I do believe, step by step, we are making advances.

“I think the bulk of our fans understand the process we embarked upon under the shadow of relegation less than two years ago.

“We have a club which can aspire to be an established top 10 member of the football league everyone in the world wants to be part of. I want to continue to front that challenge.”

Pulis replaced Alan Irvine in January 2015 with Albion 17th and guided the Baggies to Premier League safety before last season’s 14th placed finish.

Under him the club have twice broken their transfer record, signing Salomon Rondon for £12million last year and Nacer Chadli for £13million in August.

The Baggies were sold by former owner Jeremy Peace to Chinese investment group Yunyi Guokai Sports Development Limited and the new regime want to build the club.

Pulis said: “They’re not going to throw millions at at. They want to do it in a controlled manner and the fact they want to do it that way is what I like doing.

“I like staying at clubs and building clubs. We have 18 months to get a stronger foundation and bring in better players. I know the club now and Jeremy left a base, what we have to do is go from that and push forward.

“We can get better, it has to get better. I’m hoping and praying we get enough points until the window and then we can improve. I’m not looking to bring lots and lots of players in, what we need to do is bring in quality.”

Chairman John Williams, who was appointed as part of the takeover, added: “Tony has huge experience and proven know-how in one of the most demanding leagues in world football.

“He brings assurance and stability at an important time, when the club is moving from one long-established ownership regime to the new leadership from China.

“From the outset, the takeover announcement made it clear that this new era would work to progress Albion to an established top 10 club without jeopardising continuity on and off the field.

“With this is mind, I am pleased we have extended Tony’s contract. The board and the owner believe this extension will bring us the key dual benefits of stability and improvement.”

The Baggies host Manchester City on Saturday with doubts over key men, who Pulis refused to name, and Claudio Yacob is banned although Jonny Evans will return from suspension.

Saido Berahino is unlikely to feature as he continues to regain fitness after being ruled overweight.