The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday May 13th

AFC Bournemouth (11) v Burnley (14)

Bournemouth expect to have midfielder Dan Gosling back in contention again following a calf problem. Ryan Fraser will be monitored on a tight Achilles, but striker Benik Afobe is still sidelined by a hamstring strain. On-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is out for the season after suffering a fractured leg.

Defender Michael Keane is in contention to return for Burnley. The England international, who was an ever-present in the Premier League this season until missing last week’s draw with West Brom due to a knock, has returned to training and is being monitored by boss Sean Dyche.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: AFC Bournemouth L L W W D; Burnley D L L W D

Top scorers: Joshua King (AFC Bournemouth) 15; Andre Gray & Sam Vokes (Burnley) 10

Match odds: H 19-20 A 11-4 D 13-5

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

Man City (4) v Leicester (9)

Sergio Aguero and John Stones could both return to the Manchester City side. Aguero missed last weekend’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace with a groin injury while Stones has been sidelined for a month by a leg problem. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (calf) and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) will not feature again this season.

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The England international has a thigh strain and is expected to miss the next fortnight. Captain Wes Morgan is also out with a hamstring problem while Robert Huth (foot) is a doubt and Nampalys Mendy is sidelined following ankle surgery last month.

Last season: Man City 1 Leicester 3, Leicester 0 Man City 0

Last five league matches: Man City W W D D W; Leicester L D L W W

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 31; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 15

Match odds: H 1-4 A 10-1 D 5-1

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Middlesbrough (19) v Southampton (10)

Middlesbrough head coach Steve Agnew has no fresh injury problems. Goalkeeper Victor Valdes (ribs), defender Daniel Ayala (ankle) and midfielder Gaston Ramirez (groin) remain doubts and are unlikely to feature for relegated Boro in their final home game of the campaign.

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns. Saints boss Claude Puel may make a number of changes due to a late-season fixture pile-up with the likes of Shane Long and Sofiane Boufal pushing for recalls. There could be space in the squad for fit-again duo Charlie Austin and Matt Targett but Virgil van Dijk (ankle) and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (hamstring) are out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Middlesbrough L L W D L; Southampton L L D D L

Top scorers: Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 10; Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) 10

Match odds: H 11-4 A 1-1 D 12-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Stoke (13) v Arsenal (5)

Stoke boss Mark Hughes only has long-term absentees Ibrahim Afellay (knee) and Stephen Ireland (broken leg) unavailable. It remains to be seen whether Saido Berahino, still yet to score for the club since joining from West Brom in January, is restored to the starting line-up having recovered from the illness he was hit by in the build-up to last weekend’s match at Bournemouth.

Arsenal will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The England international limped out of Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Southampton with a hamstring injury and faces a race against time to be fit again this season. Shkodran Mustafi returned from a thigh problem at St Mary’s and fellow defender Laurent Koscielny (calf) could join him at the back against Stoke having returned to training, but Santi Cazorla (Achilles) remains sidelined.

Last season: Stoke 0 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 2 Stoke 0

Last five league matches: Stoke L W L D D; Arsenal W W L W W

Top scorers: Peter Crouch (Stoke) 8; Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 25

Match odds: H 4-1 A 8-13 D 8-13

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Sunderland (20) v Swansea (17)

Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman is out after damaging his back in training. The 22-year-old was hurt when defender Lamine Kone fell on him and he will not be involved against the Swans. Skipper Lee Cattermole (Achilles), fellow midfielder Darron Gibson (groin) and full-back Bryan Oviedo (hamstring), have all closing in on returns, although the game is likely to come too soon for Oviedo.

Swansea are set to be unchanged. Wayne Routledge could return to the matchday squad after hernia surgery but is unlikely to start. Angel Rangel is also back in training after breaking a bone in his foot in mid-March, while Jefferson Montero (hamstring) and Nathan Dyer (Achilles) remain out.

Last season: Swansea 2 Sunderland 4, Sunderland 1 Swansea 1

Last five league matches: Sunderland L D L L W; Swansea L L W D W

Top scorers: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 15; Fernando Llorente (Swansea) 13

Match odds: H 16-5 A 5-6 D 13-5

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Sunday May 14th

Crystal Palace (16) v Hull (18)

James Tomkins and Yohan Cabaye face late fitness tests before Crystal Palace select their XI. Manager Sam Allardyce could also recall Scott Dann after a knee problem, though he describes any decision to play the central defender as a “calculated risk”. Joel Ward suffered a broken nose in last week’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City, Andros Townsend is struggling with an Achilles injury, and Mamadou Sakho has damaged knee ligaments to the extent he will not play again this season.

Hull will be without winger Lazar Markovic. Markovic, on-loan Liverpool, sustained an ankle injury in last week’s home defeat to Sunderland and will miss the Tigers’ last two matches. Defender Omar Elabdellaoui (back) will return to contention after missing the last seven games, while midfielder Tom Huddlestone could return to the starting line-up.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D W L L L; Hull L L W D L

Top scorers: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 16; Oumar Niasse & Abel Hernandez (Hull) 5

Match odds: H 1-1 A 11-4 D 12-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Tottenham Hotspur (2) v Man Utd (6)

Mauricio Pochettino has no new injury concerns as Tottenham prepare for the final game at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Danny Rose has returned to training but is still not match fit while Harry Winks and Erik Lamela are also unavailable with ankle and hip injuries respectively.

Marouane Fellaini serves the final match of his domestic ban for Manchester United. The Belgium midfielder remains suspended following his red card against Manchester City, but defender Eric Bailly’s sending off in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo does not affect Premier League matters. Top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 3 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W W W W L; Man Utd W W D D L

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 27; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 28

Match odds: H 8-11 A 19-5 D 13-5

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

West Ham (12) v Liverpool (3)

West Ham will be without eight first-team players. Skipper Mark Noble (hernia) and fellow midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate (wrist) will sit out the last two games after undergoing surgery on long-standing injuries. Andy Carroll (groin), Michail Antonio (hamstring), Pedro Obiang (ankle), Diafra Sakho (back), Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Arthur Masuaku (foot) remain sidelined.

Midfielder Adam Lallana and striker Daniel Sturridge are both in contention to start for Liverpool. The pair have made a couple of substitute appearances each since returning from injury but with Jurgen Klopp’s side struggling to break down sides now may be the time for them to be brought back. Forward Roberto Firmino and midfielder Lucas Leiva are doubts with muscle injuries.

Last season: West Ham 2 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 0 West Ham 3

Last five league matches: West Ham W D D D W; Liverpool W W L W D

Top scorers: Robert Snodgrass & Michail Antonio (West Ham) 9; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 13

Match odds: H 4-1 A 4-6 D 13-5

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)