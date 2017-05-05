The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY [kick off times 3pm, unless stated]

AFC Bournemouth (10) v Stoke (12)

Bournemouth will be without striker Benik Afobe because of a hamstring strain. Midfielder Dan Gosling continues to nurse a calf problem so Lewis Cook could again come into the side and French forward Lys Mousset is in contention to deputise for Afobe. On-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is out for the season after suffering a fractured leg.

Stoke will check on Saido Berahino and Jonathan Walters. Berahino, who is still yet to score for the Potters following his January switch from West Brom, has been ill in the build-up to this weekend’s match. Fellow forward Walters has missed the last two games because of a knee problem.

Last season: AFC Bournemouth 1 Stoke 3, Stoke 2 AFC Bournemouth 1

Last five league matches: AFC Bournemouth D L L W W; Stoke L L W L D

Top scorers: Joshua King (AFC Bournemouth) 15; Peter Crouch (Stoke) 8

Match odds: H 23-20 D 13-5 A 9-4

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Burnley (14) v West Brom (8)

Michael Keane is doubtful to make it for Burnley. The England international, an ever present in the Premier League this term, has a knock while his central-defensive partner Ben Mee (shin) is still doubtful having missed out against Crystal Palace. Manager Sean Dyche is hopeful that Stephen Ward and George Boyd (both knee) will be able to feature as the Clarets look to secure their safety.

West Brom are without Hal Robson-Kanu and Matt Phillips. The pair are struggling with hamstring injuries, with Tony Pulis’ side looking to end a run of five games without a goal. Jonathan Leko and Sam Field could feature at Turf Moor as Pulis looks to give the club’s youngsters a chance with the Baggies eighth in the Premier League.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley W D L L W; West Brom D L L L L

Top scorers: Andre Gray (Burnley) 10; Gareth McAuley & Jose Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 7

Match odds: H 6-5 D 9-4 A 5-2

Referee: Mike Jones (Cheshire)

Hull (17) v Sunderland (20)

Hull boss Marco Silva does not expect any new injury concerns for Saturday’s crucial clash. Norway international Omar Elabdellaoui has returned to training following a back problem, but is not expected to return to the first team reckoning for at least another week. Dieumerci Mbokani could come back into contention after a hamstring problem, but Ryan Mason, Moses Odubajo and Will Keane remain absent.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has vowed to respect the integrity of the Premier League by sending out his best side. The Black Cats have already been relegated but with matters to resolve at both ends of the table, including Hull’s survival battle, he does not intend to experiment wildly. Sebastian Larsson is back after suspension and Jason Denayer, Lee Cattermole, Darron Gibson, Steven Pienaar and Jack Rodwell have all been working back to fitness.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Hull W L L W D; Sunderland L L D L L

Top scorers: Oumar Niasse & Abel Hernandez (Hull) 5; Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 14

Match odds: H 4-9 D 7-2 A 13-2

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Leicester (11) v Watford (13)

Leicester captain Wes Morgan will continue to sit out for the Foxes as he nurses a hamstring injury. The defender will return to training next week and could be fit for the trip to Manchester City next weekend. Midfielder Nampalys Mendy had an ankle operation last month and is out of Leicester’s final four games of the season but will be fit for the start of pre-season.

Watford will monitor defender Jose Holebas, who has a foot injury. Centre-back Miguel Britos has been ruled out with a muscle problem in his lower leg which forced the Uruguay international off after just 19 minutes against Liverpool on Monday night. Defender Craig Cathcart (knee) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring) are also still sidelined, along with Roberto Pereyra (knee) and forward Mauro Zarate (anterior cruciate ligament).

Last season: Watford 0 Leicester 1, Leicester 2 Watford 1

Last five league matches: Leicester W L D L W; Watford W L W L L

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 15; Troy Deeney (Watford) 10

Match odds: H 4-7 D 31-10 A 5-1

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

Man City (4) v Crystal Palace (16) (kick off: 12.30pm)

Manchester City will be without top scorer Sergio Aguero because of a groin injury. Playmaker David Silva remains doubtful with the hamstring injury suffered in the FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal last month despite returning to training this week. Defender John Stones (leg) is still on the sidelines while goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (calf) and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) will not feature again this season.

Andros Townsend is an injury doubt for Crystal Palace. The winger suffered what manager Sam Allardyce described as a “twinge” in his Achilles during training on Friday, so will be assessed again on Saturday before the early kick-off. Should he miss out, he will join Yohan Cabaye (knock), Mamadou Sakho, (knee), James Tomkins (leg) and Scott Dann (knee) as high-profile absentees.

Last season: Man City 4 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 0 Man City 1

Last five league matches: Man City L W W D D; Crystal Palace W D W L L

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 31; Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 16

Match odds: H 1-4 D 11-2 A 10-1

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Swansea (18) v Everton (7) (kick off: 5.30pm)

Fernando Llorente has recovered from a stomach bug to take his place in the Swansea attack. Spanish striker Llorente sat out training in the early part of the week but rejoined his team-mates on Thursday. Wayne Routledge (hernia) and Angel Rangel (foot) remain out, and Jefferson Montero is unlikely to play again this season after damaging a hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United last weekend.

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will not be fit for the trip. The Frenchman missed last weekend’s defeat to Chelsea with a thigh injury sustained in training but manager Ronald Koeman expects him to be ready for the visit of Watford next Friday. James McCarthy (hamstring) is edging closer to a return but Saturday is too early, fellow midfielder Muhamed Besic (knee) may yet feature before the end of the season while winger Aaron Lennon is absent.

Last season: Everton 1 Swansea 2, Swansea 0 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Swansea L L L W D; Everton D W W D L

Top scorers: Fernando Llorente (Swansea) 12; Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 25

Match odds: H 7-4 D 5-2 A 6-4

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

SUNDAY

Arsenal (6) v Man Utd (5) (kick off: 4pm)

Arsenal are likely to be without Granit Xhaka. The Switzerland midfielder suffered a kick on his ankle which forced him off in last weekend’s defeat to local rivals Tottenham and is not expected to recover in time to face the Red Devils. David Ospina is fit following a back complaint, Shkodran Mustafi has returned to full training after a thigh injury but Lucas Perez (thigh) faces another game on the sideline after a slight setback.

Jose Mourinho plans to rest tired Manchester United players. Marcus Rashford could be one such player after he limped off after scoring in the Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo, where Ashley Young exited with an apparent hamstring complaint shortly after coming on. United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is banned from domestic action, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Tim Fosu-Mensah are sidelined.

Last season: Man Utd 3 Arsenal 2, Arsenal 3 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal W L W W L; Man Utd W W W D D

Top scorers: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 24; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 28

Match odds: H 1-1 D 13-5 A 27-10

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Liverpool (3) v Southampton (9) (kick off: 1.30pm)

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho looks set to recover from a dead leg to start. Midfielder Adam Lallana could be in line to start after playing 74 minutes at Watford, his first action in five weeks after a thigh injury. Striker Daniel Sturridge’s fitness continues to be managed and he is likely to only be on the bench again.

Charlie Austin could make a long-awaited Southampton return. The former QPR striker has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in Southampton’s 1-1 home draw with Hapoel Be’ersheva on December 8. But now the 27-year-old could yet be ready to make Saints’ squad for the weekend trip to Anfield.

Last season: Southampton 3 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 1 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W W L W; Southampton W W L L D

Top scorers: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 13; Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) 10

Match odds: H 4-7 D 10-3 A 9-2

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

MONDAY

Chelsea (1) v Middlesbrough (19) (kick off: 8pm)

Defender David Luiz and midfielder N’Golo Kante are injury doubts for Premier League leaders Chelsea. Luiz was replaced late on in last Sunday’s win at Everton and Kante has a thigh problem. Both will be assessed before Monday evening’s match.

Gaston Ramirez is likely to miss Middlesbrough’s trip through injury. The Uruguay international, who was left out of the 18 for last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City following his return from suspension, is a doubt with a pelvic problem. Skipper Grant Leadbitter has returned to training after missing the last three games with a hamstring strain, as has fellow midfielder Adlene Guedioura (groin), but keeper Victor Valdes (ribs) and defender Daniel Ayala (ankle) remain doubts.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W L W W; Middlesbrough D L L W D

Top scorers: Diego Costa (Chelsea) 20; Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 10

Match odds: H 1-6 D 13-2 A 16-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)