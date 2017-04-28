The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY [kick off 3pm, unless stated]

Crystal Palace (12) v Burnley (16) (kick off: 5.30pm)

Palace will be without Liverpool loanee Mamadou Sakho (knee) after he was taken off on a stretcher during the midweek defeat to Tottenham. Fellow centre-backs James Tomkins (leg) and Scott Dann (knee) are also sidelined.

Midfielder Joey Barton will drop out of Burnley’s starting line-up after he was banned from football for 18 months for breaching betting regulations. Sam Vokes (hamstring) and Scott Arfield (knee) could both come back, while Ben Mee (shin) and Stephen Ward (knee) are doubts.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L W D W L; Burnley L W D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 16; Andre Gray (Burnley) 9

Match odds: H 5-6 A 17-5 D 5-2

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Southampton (9) v Hull (17)

Southampton have been boosted by the return to fitness of Sam McQueen, although the left-back is not expected to make an instant return. Matt Targett and Charlie Austin returned to training this week, but will not be ready, while Virgil van Dijk (foot) and Alex McCarthy (hamstring) remain absent.

Hull striker Oumar Niasse is available after his red card in the win over Watford was overturned on appeal. Defender Omar Elabdellaoui is sidelined with a back problem, while Ryan Mason, Moses Odubajo and Will Keane remain absent.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Southampton D W W L L; Hull W W L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) 10; Abel Hernandez & Oumar Niasse (Hull) 5

Match odds: H 4-6 A 14-5 D 4-1

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Stoke (11) v West Ham (14)

Stoke forward Jon Walters is a doubt as he continues to struggle with a knee problem. Jack Butland will keep his place in goal after returning from 13 months out with an ankle problem at Swansea.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is still ruled out with a groin injury. Cheikhou Kouyate, Winston Reid, Arthur Masuaku and Diafra Sakho are doubts but skipper Mark Noble and right-back Sam Byram return to the squad after suspensions.

Last season: Stoke 2 West Ham 1, West Ham 0 Stoke 0

Last five league matches: Stoke L L L W L; West Ham L L W D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Peter Crouch (Stoke) 8; Michail Antonio & Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) 9

Match odds: H 23-20 A 23-10 D 12-5

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

Sunderland (20) v Bournemouth (13)

Sunderland boss David Moyes makes late checks on defender Jason Denayer (dead leg) and midfielders Lee Cattermole (Achilles), Darron Gibson and Jack Rodwell (both groin). Sebastian Larsson is banned and Bryan Oviedo (hamstring), Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (both knee) are injured.

Bournemouth will be without midfielder Dan Gosling because of a calf problem. On-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere (leg) is out for the season, while Andrew Surman, forward Callum Wilson, goalkeeper Adam Federici and defender Rhoys Wiggins all continue to recover from knee injuries.

Last season: Sunderland 1 AFC Bournemouth 1, AFC Bournemouth 2 Sunderland 0

Last five league matches: Sunderland L L L D L; AFC Bournemouth D D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 14; Joshua King (AFC Bournemouth) 14

Match odds: H 13-8 A 6-4 D 13-5

Referee: Stuart Atwell (Nuneaton)

West Brom (8) v Leicester (15)

West Brom will be without Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu (both hamstring). Either James Morrison or James McClean will replace Phillips, while Salomon Rondon is likely to come in for Robson-Kanu up front.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan’s hamstring injury will be assessed. Foxes striker Islam Slimani is expected to be available again having been kept out by a groin problem recently.

Last season: Leicester 2 West Brom 2, West Brom 2 Leicester 3

Last five league matches: West Brom W D L L L; Leicester W W L D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Gareth McAuley & Jose Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 7; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 14

Match odds: H 6-4 A 9-5 D 23-10

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (Tyne & Wear)

SUNDAY

Everton (7) v Chelsea (1) (kick off: 2.05pm)

Everton have Enner Valencia available after the striker was ineligible to face parent club West Ham last week. Midfielder Muhamed Besic (knee) remains sidelined, along with James McCarthy (hamstring), Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie (both knee), Seamus Coleman (broken leg) and Aaron Lennon.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte can pick from a full strength squad, meaning the likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa should lead the Blues’ challenge.

Last season: Chelsea 3 Everton 3, Everton 3 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Everton L D W W D; Chelsea L W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 25; Diego Costa (Chelsea) 20

Match odds: H 5-2 A 21-20 D 5-2

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

Manchester Utd (5) v Swansea (18) (kick off: midday)

United will be without suspended midfielder Marouane Fellaini after his sending-off in the Manchester derby. Injured defender Tim Fosu-Mensah joins Marcos Rojo (knee), Chris Smalling (knee), Phil Jones (foot), Paul Pogba (muscle), Juan Mata (groin) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) on the treatment table.

Swansea hope to have injured trio Martin Olsson (hamstring), Leroy Fer (dead leg) and Jack Cork (ankle) available. Wayne Routledge (hernia), Angel Rangel (foot) and Nathan Dyer (Achilles) remain out.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Swansea 1, Swansea 2 Man Utd 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd D D W W W; Swansea D L L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 28; Fernando Llorente (Swansea) 12

Match odds: H 4-11 A 15-4 D 15-2

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Middlesbrough (19) v Man City (4) (kick off: 2.05pm)

Middlesbrough have doubts over defender Daniel Ayala (ankle), goalkeeper Victor Valdes (ribs) and midfielder Grant Leadbitter (hamstring). Forward Gaston Ramirez is available again after the Uruguayan served a one-game suspension in midweek.

City are likely to be without goalkeeper Claudio Bravo after he suffered a calf injury against Manchester United on Thursday. Uncertainty remains over playmaker David Silva (hamstring) and centre-back John Stones (leg) but right-back Bacary Sagna is fit again.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Middlesbrough L D L L W; Man City D D L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 9; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 30

Match odds: H 8-1 A1-3 D 4-1

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Tottenham (2) v Arsenal (6) (kick off: 4.30pm)

Spurs’ Mousa Dembele faces a race against time to be fit due to an ankle injury, while left-back Danny Rose (knee) is unlikely to feature, despite returning to training. Erik Lamela (hip) and Harry Winks (ankle) are both unavailable but goalkeeper Michel Vorm (knee) has recovered.

Arsenal could be without centre-back Laurent Koscielny due to a knee injury. Fellow defender Shkodran Mustafi (thigh) is out for another two weeks, while goalkeeper David Ospina (back), forward Lucas Perez (thigh) and midfielder Santi Cazorla (Achilles) are also absent.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Arsenal 2, Arsenal 1 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham W W W W W; Arsenal D W L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 26; Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 24

Match odds: H 17-20 A 11-4 D 3-1

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

MONDAY

Watford (10) v Liverpool (3) (kick off: 8pm)

Watford defender Craig Cathcart is a doubt because of a knee problem. Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami (hamstring) will also be monitored. Younes Kaboul, Roberto Pereyra and Mauro Zarate remain sidelined due to injuries.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana (groin) has a chance of being fit after returning to training. Striker Daniel Sturridge (hip) is also involved with the first team again, but captain Jordan Henderson (foot) and Sadio Mane, Ragnar Klavan and Danny Ings (all knee) are unavailable.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Watford 0, Watford 3 Liverpool 0

Last five league matches: Watford W W L W L; Liverpool W D W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Troy Deeney (Watford) 10; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 13

Match odds: H 5-1 A 11-20 D 3-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)