The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY

Chelsea (1) v Swansea (15)

David Luiz and Marcos Alonso could return to Chelsea’s starting line-up. The pair were rested for the FA Cup win at Wolves but John Terry and Cesc Fabregas could find themselves back among the substitutes.

Swansea have captain Leon Britton back from calf and back problems. Winger Nathan Dyer (Achilles) is a long-term absentee while Jefferson Montero (hamstring) remains sidelined, as does midfielder Ki Sung-yueng (knee). January signings Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew are pushing to make their first starts.

Last season: Swansea 1 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 2 Swansea 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W D W D; Swansea L W W L W

Top scorers: Diego Costa (Chelsea) 16; Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) 9

Match Odds: H 2-9 D 5-1 A 12-1

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Crystal Palace (19) v Middlesbrough (16)

Crystal Palace are expecting to still be without captain Scott Dann following a hamstring problem. Winger Bakary Sako is also out, although Jeffrey Schlupp is back having overcome his own hamstring complaint. Mathieu Flamini and Loic Remy are sidelined following unspecified knocks.

Middlesbrough have concerns over full-backs Antonio Barragan (hamstring), Calum Chambers (stress fracture) and George Friend (calf). Unsettled forward Gaston Ramirez will be hoping to return to the starting XI for the first time since early January and Adlene Guedioura could start for the first time against his former club.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L W L L; Middlesbrough D L D L D

Top scorers: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 11; Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 7

Match Odds: H 11-10 D 2-1 A 3-1

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Everton (7) v Sunderland (20)

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is pushing to return after missing the last two months with a knee injury. Black Cats boss David Moyes has doubts over Steven Pienaar (calf) while Papy Djilobodji serves the last of his four-game suspension. Jan Kirchhoff, Paddy McNair, Victor Anichebe and Duncan Watmore (all knee) and Lee Cattermole (hip) are all still missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everton’s leading scorer Romelu Lukaku is available having missed the training camp in Dubai with a minor calf injury. James McCarthy and Kevin Mirallas have trained this week while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Muhamed Besic are close to returning to full training. Winger Yannick Bolasie will have a second knee operation next month and could be out until the end of the year.

Last season: Sunderland 3 Everton 0, Everton 6 Sunderland 2

Last five league matches: Everton W W D W D; Sunderland L L D W L

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17; Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 14

Match Odds: H 2-5 D 18-5 A 7-1

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Hull (18) v Burnley (12)

Hull striker Abel Hernandez is back in contention following a hamstring injury. However, the Tigers will be without Evandro (calf), while fellow midfielders Ryan Mason (fractured skull) and Markus Henriksen (shoulder), plus defenders Michael Dawson (calf) and Curtis Davies (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Burnley’s midfield options have been depleted further after Johann Berg Gudmundsson suffered medial-ligament damage in the FA Cup loss to Lincoln, joining Steven Defour (hamstring), Dean Marney (knee) and Jeff Hendrick (suspension), as well as goalkeeper Nick Pope (ankle), on the sidelines. Robbie Brady is free to face his former club while the likes of George Boyd and Ashley Barnes will hope to be recalled.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Hull W L D W L; Burnley W L W L D

Top scorers: Adama Diomande (Hull) 4, Michael Dawson (Hull) 4, Abel Hernandez (Hull) 4, Kamil Grosicki (Hull) 4; Andre Gray (Burnley) 7, Sam Vokes (Burnley) 7

Match Odds: H 23-20 D 11-5 A 13-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Watford (13) v West Ham (10)

Watford have several injury concerns in defence. Christian Kabasele is sidelined by a calf muscle injury, while Sebastian Prodl and Craig Cathcart are both doubts. Midfielder Valon Behrami has been carrying a hamstring problem. Nordin Amrabat and goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon (both ankle) continue their rehabiliation.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is a doubt with a groin injury, but left-back Aaron Cresswell is fit after a hamstring niggle and forward Andre Ayew is in contention for the first time since returning from the African Nations Cup. Defender Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and striker Diafra Sakho (back) remain long-term absentees.

Last season: West Ham 3 Watford 1, Watford 2 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: Watford D D W W L; West Ham W W L W D

Top scorers: Troy Deeney (Watford) 7; Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) 9

Match Odds: H 6-4 D 23-10 A 9-5

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

West Brom (8) v AFC Bournemouth (14)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has ”one or two niggles” to assess. Jonny Evans (calf) and Claudio Yacob (appendicitis) came off the substitutes’ bench in the 2-2 draw at West Ham and could be in contention to start after a period of rest and recuperation.

Jack Wilshere will have a late fitness test ahead for Bournemouth after limping out of the defeat by Manchester City with an ankle problem. Captain Simon Francis will miss out with a hamstring injury while goalkeeper Adam Federici and striker Callum Wilson (both knee) are longer-term absentees.

Last season: AFC Bournemouth 1 West Brom 1, West Brom 1 AFC Bournemouth 2

Last five league matches: West Brom L W D W D; AFC Bournemouth L D L L L

Top scorers: Jose Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 7; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 6, Joshua King (AFC Bournemouth) 6

Match Odds: H 21-20 D 12-5 A 13-5

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (Tyne & Wear)

ADVERTISEMENT

SUNDAY

Tottenham Hotspur (3) v Stoke (9)

Tottenham will be again without Danny Rose and Erik Lamela due to knee and hip injuries, respectively. Manager Mauricio Pochettino must decide whether to rotate after Spurs played 51 minutes with 10 men against Gent in the Europa League.

Xherdan Shaqiri is set to return to Stoke’s squad following a calf problem. Phil Bardsley, who limped off in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, and Wilfried Bony, ruled out of that contest because of illness, are expected to be available. Jonathan Walters and Geoff Cameron (both knee) remain out but Saido Berahino could be included in the starting line-up for the first time since joining from West Brom in January.

Last season: Stoke 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4, Tottenham Hotspur 2 Stoke 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W D D W L; Stoke W D D L W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19; Peter Crouch (Stoke) 7

Match Odds: H 2-5 D 15-4 A 13-2

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

EFL CUP FINAL

Manchester United v Southampton

Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick are available for United after fitness issues while Ander Herrera returns to the fold after serving a ban in the Europa League trip to St Etienne. Henrikh Mkhitaryan misses out after suffering a hamstring injury in France while Phil Jones is a doubt due to a foot problem.

Martin Caceres and Sofiane Boufal are hoping to be included in the Southampton squad. Uruguay defender Caceres could be handed a Wembley debut following his recent move to Saints as a free agent, while club record signing Boufal is battling to be fit after an ankle injury. Virgil van Dijk, Charlie Austin, Alex McCarthy, Matt Targett and Jeremy Pied all miss out through injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Top Scorers : Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 24, Charlie Austin (Southampton) 9

Match Odds: H 4-5; D 5-2; A 4-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

MONDAY

Leicester (17) v Liverpool (5)

Record signing Islam Slimani’s groin injury will be assessed as Leicester start life without Claudio Ranieri. Leonardo Ulloa, who has been out with a thigh problem, is also being monitored as caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare takes charge in the wake of Ranieri’s sacking on Thursday.

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren remains a doubt with a knee injury. The Croatian has missed the last two matches and only started light training on Friday. Striker Daniel Sturridge is also a concern as he is still suffering the effects of a virus which forced him to return home early from the club’s training camp in Spain.

Last season: Leicester 2 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 1 Leicester 0

Last five league matches: Leicester L L L L L; Liverpool D L D L W

Top scorers: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) 7, Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 7, Islam Slimani (Leicester) 7; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11

Match Odds: H 9-2 D 3-1 A 6-10

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)